Watch Mac Jones do the Griddy dance, throw for a touchdown in the Pro Bowl

Mac Jones do the Griddy dance, throw for a touchdown in the Pro Bowl

Mac Jones put down the ice cream long enough to have a very productive performance in the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Jones finished the game 12-for-16 as a passer with 112 yards — team-highs in yards, passes completed, and passes attempted. Jones also escaped from pressure and connected with Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for a touchdown in the third quarter, slipping a pass between a pair of defenders.

That may have been Jones’ biggest contribution to the game statistically. However, given that the Pro Bowl is essentially just a way for the NFL to create content between the AFC and NFC Championship Games and the Super Bowl, Jones’ biggest content contribution was busting out the Griddy dance — popularized by Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jones once again escaped pressure, but this time he cut back between a pair of NFC defenders. Officials blew the play dead, but Jones kept sprinting all the way to the end zone.

ESPN reporters asked Jones about preparing for next season prior to the game.

“I think this offseason will be a big part of it, just getting stronger, cleaning up on my diet and all of that,” Jones said. “There’s a lot that’s going to go into it before next season even starts, so that’s the important part is attacking that and hopefully a lot of big changes will come, whether it’s mechanics or the playbook. I have a lot of time now to kind of digest everything and kind of take it over how I want to do it.”