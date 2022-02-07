Patriots Tom Brady will ‘never say never’ about a return: ‘I’m just going to take things as they come’ Tom Brady waves to the crowd after a game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in Oct. 2021. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tom Brady needed just six days to raise eyebrows regarding a potential return after announcing his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post.

Speaking with Jim Gray on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday evening, Brady discussed some of the reasons behind his retirement and said he feels “very good” about his decision to step away from the game. Still, the 44-year-old didn’t close the door on a potential return, noting that he doesn’t know how he will feel in a few months.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady said in response to a question about a return. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never.”

In his retirement post, Brady said he feels that football is an “all-in proposition” and that there are “no shortcuts.”

Perhaps notably, however, Brady never actually used the word “retire.”

“I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” he wrote. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

While he was making up his mind about retirement, Brady cited the toll his career has taken on his family and his wife Gisele Bündchen posted on Instagram that she is “excited for the next chapter” with Brady.

“It pains her to see me get hit out there,” Brady said, as transcribed by the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud. “And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

In his podcast on Monday, Brady said he isn’t looking to reverse course already so soon after stepping away from the game.

“But at the same time, I think you have to be realistic that you never know what challenges there are going to be in life,” Brady said. “Again, I loved playing. I’m looking forward to doing things other than playing. That’s as honest as I can be.”