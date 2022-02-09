Patriots Here’s why Brandon Bolden compared Bill Belichick to Darth Vader "There's no telling how long he's gonna go." New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden runs with the ball during an NFL football game. AP Photo/Doug Murray

Patriots running back Brandon Bolden had high praise for his head coach Bill Belichick … as long as Belichick is okay with being compared to one of the most famous villains in movie history.

Speaking to CBS Sports in a story posted Wednesday, Bolden discussed Belichick and how long he believes the long-time Patriots coach will stay on the sidelines.

“With Bill, there’s no telling how long he’s gonna go,” Bolden told CBS. “Darth Vader was around for a long time. Just being around Bill so much, I know even when he’s done, he’s gonna be in someone’s office or booth somewhere. I know he’s in it for good, because we joked about it all year.”

Bolden’s comparison doesn’t totally make sense — spoiler alert: Vader wasn’t around as long as Emperor Palpatine, for example — but it’s interesting that Bolden believes Belichick could head to the announcing booth after his coaching career ends. For Belichick, it seems, his love of football might overpower his distaste for the media.

Bolden also discussed Tom Brady’s recent retirement (and his ensuing comments). Bolden was Brady’s teammate for seven years.

“I was — I don’t wanna say bummed out — when he retired, but I was like, ‘Dang,’ because I wanted to see how far he could set the bar,” Bolden said to CBS. “(But) I’d probably put the percentage of a comeback above 50, because you can just never rule out Tom Brady.”

Meanwhile, Bolden was teammates with Brady’s successor in New England this past season, and he was impressed by the rookie quarterback.

“With Mac, I don’t think he has a ceiling, and if he does, it’s nowhere in sight,” Bolden said. “He did very well this year. He exceeded a lot of expectations. I told him, ‘You’re gonna be something special,’ and I had never seen him throw the ball, because he was that prepared, learning the playbook. The only thing he was missing was experience.”