Patriots A lively Mac Jones was at the center of the NFL’s mic’d up Pro Bowl video "Remember when I torched you all in training camp?" Patriots quarterback Mac Jones during the Pro Bowl. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

In the final act of his rookie year in the NFL, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put on a show at the Pro Bowl.

While Jones lead the victorious AFC in completions and passing yards, he made his biggest contribution in the mic’d up soundbites.

Jones was one of several players to wear a microphone, and made a number of appearances in the 20-minute video released by the league on Wednesday recapping the event.

After Jones threw a two-point conversion pass to Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson, he explained why he looked his way.

“You know why I threw it to you? Because you actually ran during practice a little bit,” Jones joked.

Later in the game, Jones connected with Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow on a nicely executed touchdown pass and catch. The Patriots rookie couldn’t resist some trash-talking with his NFC opponents.

“Remember when I torched you all in training camp?” Jones asked Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

Mac Jones to Eagles CB Darius Slay after his Pro Bowl TD pass: “What’s up bro? Remember when I torched y’all in training camp?” pic.twitter.com/ejDyosEbp5 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 10, 2022

Jones finished his rookie season with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, passing for 3,801 yards with a 67.6 completion percentage.