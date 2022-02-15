Patriots Patriots promote Matt Groh from college scouting director to director of player personnel The Patriots landed a solid draft class in 2021. AP





The Patriots have promoted Matt Groh to director of player personnel, taking the spot previously held by Dave Ziegler, who left this month to take the Raiders general manager’s post.

Groh has been on a steady rise during his 11 years in the New England organization, starting as a scouting assistant in 2011. The son of longtime NFL coach Al Groh, who succeeded Bill Parcells (and Bill Belichick) as Jets coach in 2000, Matt also has been an area and national scout for the Patriots.

He was promoted to college scouting director last year and most recently was spotted leading the franchise’s presence during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala.

A Hingham native, Matt played quarterback at Princeton, graduating in 2003. He also earned a law degree from the University of Virginia in 2008.

Al Groh was New England’s defensive coordinator from 1993-96, and Matt Groh’s brother, Mike, is the Giants receivers coach.

“It’s a good strong family,” Belichick said in 2019. “Matt’s done a great job for us. He’s kind of worked his way up. Left his law career behind and converted to football and he’s done an excellent job of scouting for us and helping build the depth of our football team.”

Last April, Belichick said Matt Patricia, Ziegler, Groh, and scouting consultant Eliot Wolf “really carried the ball” during the team’s draft preparations.

New England landed a solid draft class, including quarterback Mac Jones, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

In addition, linebackers Ronnie Perkins and Cameron McGrone, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, cornerback Shaun Wade (acquired via trade), offensive lineman Will Sherman, and receiver Tre Nixon are expected to compete for spots in their second season.