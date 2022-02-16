Patriots Tom Brady had some sound advice for Matt Stafford at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade "Mix in a water, Matt." Brady apparently learned his lesson after over-indluging as during his last Super Bowl parade. AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack

Tom Brady has experienced several Super Bowl parades — some in duck boats and one on a yacht — and he learned a few things about the Super Bowl celebrations over the years.

On Wednesday, the NFL tweeted a video of Rams quarterback Matt Stafford smoking a cigar and drinking a beer at the Rams’ parade after they defeated the Bengals on Sunday. Brady offered Stafford some of his well-earned wisdom.

“Mix in a water Matt,” Brady wrote. “Trust me.”

Mix in a water Matt…trust me https://t.co/WEVupw2Yzl — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 16, 2022

Stafford is 34 — nearly a decade younger than the former Patriots star, but old enough that he might have a headache on Thursday especially if he doesn’t follow Brady’s advice.

Advertisement:

Brady doesn’t drink much, and when he does, he makes sure to hydrate. He did, however, indulge heavily at the Buccaneers’ championship parade

I guess his sea legs aren’t what they used to be… pic.twitter.com/44K42bWPMe — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) February 10, 2021

Brady also famously nearly tossed the Lombardi trophy overboard.

Brady later admitted he regretted the toss.

“If we drop it, that’s a little bit of a problem,” Brady said. “But, the worst thing that could happen is the edges on that trophy are so sharp — and had those things clipped one of my boys in the other boat, it would have been an ugly, ugly parade.”

Brady retired this offseason.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote in an Instagram post.

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

He did, however, leave the door open for a potential return shortly after retiring.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady said in response to a question about a return. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never.”