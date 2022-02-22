Patriots Jerry Jeudy weighed in on former college teammate Mac Jones, Patriots’ wide receivers "It’s not always about the stats." Jerry Jeudy and Mac Jones playing for Alabama in 2019. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

While the Patriots are expected to pursue upgrades at wide receiver in the offseason, one of Mac Jones’s former Alabama teammates isn’t so sure that it will be necessary.

Jerry Jeudy, who overlapped with Jones at Alabama — the two were roommates for a period of time — is someone who knows about the position of wide receiver. He is one of several former Crimson Tide stars who was drafted in the first round over the last few years.

Now a member of the Broncos, Jeudy has shown flashes of his talent in his first two seasons in the NFL. He recently spoke with NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on the subject of Jones and the Patriots’ wide receivers.

Advertisement:

Asked by Perry about the need for a traditional No. 1 receiver, Jeudy concurred.

“I feel like every quarterback in the league should have that, at least that one guy that he feels comfortable, going at and getting the ball to,” Jeudy said of Jones getting a top target.

After some thought, however, Jeudy added that he likes the Patriots’ current group.

“I feel like they got great receivers over there, though,” Jeudy explained.

“Probably in the media’s eye, they’re not good enough, probably because of stats and stuff like that,” he continued. “Other than that, when I’m watching, I feel like they’ve got good receivers over there.”

For Jeudy, the success of an offense goes beyond just statistical production. Looking at the Patriots, he sees a healthy foundation.

“It’s not always about the stats. It’s about the scheme,” said Jeudy. “You’ve got to be in a good scheme and good position to be successful.”