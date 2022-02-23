Patriots N’Keal Harry seen as Patriots player most in need of a ‘change of scenery’ Harry was a Patriot first-round pick in 2019. N'Keal Harry makes a catch against the Jets in Oct. 2021. Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini

Having averaged just 18.1 yards per game in three seasons with the Patriots, it’s clear that N’Keal Harry hasn’t been able to be as productive as New England originally hoped.

Selected in the first round (32nd overall) in 2019, the 24-year-old has compiled just 57 catches for 598 receiving yards in his Patriots tenure through 33 games played. He ranks 22nd in his own draft class in both catches and yards (18 of those players were drafted after him).

As a result, it’s not surprising that experts believe Harry could profit from a fresh start somewhere else. He’s already been the subject of hypothetical trades, and was listed on ESPN’s recent article on players who “need a change of scenery this offseason.”

ESPN Patriots writer Mike Reiss named Harry as the Patriots player for the list — one was chosen from each NFL team — noting that Harry’s late-season appearances had an “end-of-the-road type of feel to it.”

“Harry played 28 [percent] of the offensive snaps and finished with 12 catches for 180 yards and no touchdowns last season, with his primary contributions coming as a blocker,” Reiss explained.

As for trade options, Reiss wrote that New England might still find interested parties despite Harry’s underachievement.

“Perhaps a team that had a high draft grade on him would consider dealing a conditional late-round pick to see if a change of scenery brings out his potential,” said Reiss.

Harry is currently heading into the final year of his original rookie contract.