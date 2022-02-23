Patriots Patriots could still reportedly target ‘veteran’ offensive coach’ to help replace Josh McDaniels "Folks I've spoken to believe they have to add to the staff." Mac Jones and Josh McDaniels in Dec. 2021. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Following the Raiders’ decision to hire Josh McDaniels as the team’s new head coach, the Patriots have been maneuvering to fill the enormous gap left by the veteran offensive coordinator’s exit.

McDaniels was essentially the face of team’s successful introduction of 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to the NFL, helping to guide the rookie quarterback’s debut step-by-step. The result was a return to the playoffs for New England after missing out in 2020 and a Pro Bowl appearance — albeit as an alternate — for Jones.

Replacing him will be a major factor in determining both the short and long-term success of Jones’s continued development. And given the importance of quarterback play in the NFL, it will have major implications on the team’s future in general.

Earlier in February, the Patriots announced Joe Judge had rejoined the team as an offensive assistant following the Giants’ decision to fire him as head coach.

Beyond that, there could be another addition to be made to the offensive side of the coaching staff.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, there’s still time for Bill Belichick to bolster the current group.

“Indications I’ve been given are that, though the clock is ticking, it’s not too late for the Patriots to continue to add to their staff,” Perry wrote. “Folks I’ve spoken to believe they have to add to the staff.”

Specifically, Perry referenced a “veteran” as the type of coach that Belichick may decide to bring in.

“There’s still an expectation among some that the Patriots will land a veteran offensive coach to help fill the void left by Josh McDaniels,” Perry explained. “The role that continuously comes up in conversations is a quarterbacks coach and/or play-caller.”

One name that had been mentioned consistently prior to the hiring of Judge was former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the University of Alabama.