Patriots Tom Brady is producing and starring in a road-trip comedy with Jane Fonda and Sally Field "80 for Brady" is based on the true story of four best friends who travel to Super Bowl LI. Tom Brady looks on after the Patriots defeated the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Brady is reportedly starring in a movie centered around four best friends and their road trip to the big game. Elsa / Getty Images

Tom Brady may or may not be fully retired from football, but he reportedly has a side hustle lined up making a movie for Paramount.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Brady will produce and appear in “80 For Brady” — a football-themed road trip movie about four Patriots fans who travel to watch Super Bowl LI to see Brady play. Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will all star in the film. The movie is directed by Kyle Marvin. The plot is based on a true story.

Brady was reportedly “deeply involved” in the inception of the movie. Production will begin in the spring.

When Brady retired, he posted on Instagram that he believes football is an “all-in proposition.”

“If a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote. “There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.”

Still, Brady never actually said he was retiring in his Instagram post which has led some to speculate whether he could make his “retirement” short-lived. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio has been one of the more outspoken in his speculation, predicting Brady will play for the 49ers.

“The 49ers were his first choice when he became a free agent in 2020, but the 49ers said, ‘No thanks,'” Florio wrote earlier this week. “They surely regret it. Now, they may have a chance to rectify it.”

San Francisco is close enough to Los Angeles that Brady could keep a toe in both football and Hollywood. Still, it’s probably worth wondering whether Brady feels he can have a “100% competitive commitment” while making movies on the side.