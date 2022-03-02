Patriots Alabama WR John Metchie talks Patriots meeting, Mac Jones reunion Metchie spoke about the similarities between the Patriots and Alabama and said a recent NFL trend could see him and Mac Jones playing together again. Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III says he spoke with the Patriots at the 2022 NFL Combine. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

INDIANAPOLIS – Bill Belichick and the Patriots might be looking to expand their collection of Alabama talent in this year’s draft based on some meetings at the NFL Combine— this time with one of Mac Jones’s old favorite targets.



Crimson Tide receiver John Metchie says he had a “very good” meeting with Patriots representatives at the NFL Combine this week and that his experience at Alabama could translate well to playing in New England.



“The Patriots are really similar to Alabama as far as structure of team with Coach Belichick over there and Coach Saban at Alabama,” Metchie told reporters during the wide receiver’s media availability at the combine. “I think the structure created by both coaches creates for a winning environment.”

The Alabama standout also touted the pride he takes in his blocking ability as a receiver, which will almost certainly endear him to the Patriots.



Metchie added it would be “special” to reunite with Jones, or “Mac-10” as Metchie called him, noting the trends in recent drafts of pairing quarterbacks with receivers they played well with in college — the Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase and Tua Tagovailoa-Jaylen Waddle pairings were examples of that in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It’s worth noting Metchie also said he’d enjoy playing alongside Waddle and Tagovailoa on the Dolphins, one of New England’s division rivals. In fact, the star receiver prospect said he’s also met with the Buffalo Bills, making that two Patriots division opponents with interest in him.

Alabama’s John Metchie said he’s really close with Mac Jones. He was happy to see Mac have success last year. pic.twitter.com/dzPBuVHuOM — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) March 2, 2022

Of course, some questions remain about Metchie’s availability for the 2022 season as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during his final college season. On a positive note, Metchie said his medicals have come back clean and that he expects to be cleared by June, which could see him available to participate in training camp.



Metchie, along with Alabama’s Jameson Williams, has been a mock draft target of the Patriots and could upgrade the offense early in the draft.



Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks also reported meeting with the Patriots while Penn State’s Jahan Dotson said he has not yet spoken with New England brass.