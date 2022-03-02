Patriots WRs Jameson Williams, Chris Olave meet with Patriots at NFL Combine The Patriots are focusing hard on wide receivers at the NFL Combine, including a few of the best prospects in the draft. Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams says he met with the Patriots at the NFL Combine. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Patriots are clearly prioritizing meeting with wide receivers at the NFL Combine, and two of the best pass-catchers in the 2022 NFL Draft class are on their radar.

Alabama wideout Jameson Williams and Ohio State star Chris Olave, sitting side at adjacent podiums for their NFL Combine media appearances, confirmed they met with Patriots brass at the combine in the last few days. Williams joins Crimson Tide teammates John Metchie and Slade Bolden as receivers to confirm they’ve formally spoken with New England.

“Just watching some film, going over defenses, going over plays, routes and everything,” Williams said of his meeting with the Patriots. Like Metchie, Williams added he could see his experience playing for Nick Saban at Alabama translating well to a tenure in Foxborough.

Olave, meanwhile, described his conversation with the Patriots as involving “deeper questions” about his background in addition to breaking down film. The former Buckeye also offered high praise for New England quarterback Mac Jones.

“He had a great rookie year. Went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie. So I feel like he’s going to develop into one of the best quarterbacks in the league these upcoming years,” the receiver said.

The question: will Williams and Olave be helping him accomplish that?

The ultra-explosive Williams likely would have been a top-10 pick in the draft had he not torn his ACL in the college football national championship game in January. Though he walked without a brace or other supports at the combine and said he’s recovering well so far, he stopped short of saying he’d be ready for training camp. There’s also no guarantee Williams would immediately have his normal 4.2 speed back as a rookie.

Still, if he’s available with the No. 21 overall pick, his rare ability and Alabama connection could make him a tough guy to pass up.

Olave, on the other hand, could certainly help the Patriots on Day 1 if they select him. His route-running and home-run speed would provide elements of playmaking the pass-catching corps doesn’t currently have.

Should New England pass on both in the first round, there are apparently plenty of other receivers on the team’s radar for later.