Patriots meet with Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams at NFL Combine Might the Patriots' NFL Combine interview with Kyren Williams hint at their plans to beef up the running back position? Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Last year, the Patriots selected Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft despite already having Damien Harris, Sony Michel, James White, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor in the fold. One of the team’s confirmed meetings at the NFL Combine suggests they might do something similar in 2022.

Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams told Boston.com he has met with Patriots representatives at the combine.

“They were really trying to see what type of person I am and the type of things that I do. It was a great conversation,” he said.

Williams, who entered the draft pool as a junior, topped 1,000 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Fighting Irish. But concerns about his size (5-foot-9, 199 pounds) and lack of elite explosiveness have him currently projected as a fourth-round pick in Pro Football Focus’s draft profile. A recent three-round mock draft from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter left Williams off its list, suggesting a similar projection for his draft stock.

But his production, pass-catching ability, and tough running style are worth watching as a mid-round value. Williams is also renowned for his pass-blocking, which is a trait the Patriots value in their backs but didn’t always get consistently from Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

“It’s just a mindset that I have: I’m not going to let anyone dominate me,” he said, noting he started off in football as a linebacker. “I’m always going to be of the mentality that I’m going to hit you before you hit me.”

#NotreDame RB Kyren Williams was asked about that “third down back” label he sometimes hears:



“I don’t like hearing that… I see myself as a complete back, on all downs.” pic.twitter.com/PQMpBHj4ax — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2022

But while he says he “enjoys” and takes pride in pass-protection, he says he’s adamant about proving he can be on the field for “all four downs.”

The idea of selecting Williams or another similar running back on Day 3 of the draft might make sense given that the Patriots only have Rhamondre Stevenson under contract past the 2022 season.

Harris is set to hit free agency in 2023, and extending running backs — even one as good as him — typically isn’t good practice. Brandon Bolden is currently a free agent and just turned 32 years old, and J.J. Taylor will be a restricted free agent next year.

There are very few RBs in this draft class that have the talent to run between the tackles and line up as an effective WR. Kyren Williams is one of them. On 4th & 3 Notre Dame motions to empty set and throws the in route to Kyren who houses it. Great NFL traits #Kyren #hands pic.twitter.com/5owqg5WCEl — Tommy Mo (@2on1FFB) February 24, 2022

On top of that, the Patriots badly missed pass-catching back James White, who is also a free agent New England must consider re-signing, after he went down with a hip injury in Week 3. Though Bolden played admirably in that role in White’s absense, the offense could use more big-play ability in the running game — something Williams has shown he can provide.

It’s hard to read too much into the Patriots’ interest in Williams, though it is perhaps notable that he has not (yet) met with teams like the Bills who need more from the running position.

But it seems as if running back might be a position New England once again addresses in the draft with an eye toward the future.