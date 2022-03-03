Patriots Ex-teammate: Patriots’ pass-rusher Ronnie Perkins ‘a different breed’ Oklahoma offensive lineman Marquis Hayes gave a glimpse into his face-offs in practice with Patriots 2021 third-round pick Ronnie Perkins at the NFL Combine. New England Patriots linebacker Ronnie Perkins (51) warms up during practice. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Ronnie Perkins didn’t see the field for the Patriots in his first NFL season, getting the old rookie redshirt year behind a stacked outside linebacker group. But an old teammate of his offered a reminder of Perkins’s potential at the NFL Combine.

Oklahoma guard Marquis Hayes, who’s entering the 2022 NFL Draft, spoke highly of Perkins during his combine media availability and talked about what it was like to go against the Patriots’ 2021 third-round pick in practice.

“We went against each other a little bit. He’s an end and I’m a guard, but when he’d slide in to play 3-technique a little bit, I kind of got a glimpse of what he was going to do,” Hayes said of Perkins, adding the two are both originally from St. Louis.

Advertisement:

When asked if Perkins gave him some problems, Hayes replied, “For sure.”

“We’d go back and forth a little bit, but Ronnie Perkins is a different breed,” he added. “He’s got the versatility to go inside, outside and through you. He’s a great guy.”

Marquis Hayes talking about his practice battles with Ronnie Perkins: pic.twitter.com/NMWxSa5gQU — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) March 3, 2022

Perkins was the first of two Sooners to go to the Patriots last season along with teammate Rhamondre Stevenson, who had a solid rookie year in Foxborough. Though he occasionally flashed during training camp, it was clear he’d sit behind the likes of Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Josh Uche and Chase Winovich in his first season. He ended up inactive for every game.

But with Winovich no lock to make the roster and the future uncertain at outside linebacker aside from Judon, Perkins could very well get his chance to flash the pass-rushing production (16.5 sacks) that put him on the map in college.