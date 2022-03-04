Patriots 3 takeaways from NFL Combine Day 3: Bill Belichick takes in explosive receiver workout Bill Belichick has kept a low profile at the NFL Combine. But his emergence just after the receivers put on a blistering workout might be telling for the Patriots' draft plans. Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (21) participates in a drill at the NFL Combine. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

INDIANAPOLIS – Patriots fans (and scouts) who wanted to see this year’s wide receiver prospects put on a show at the NFL Combine got their wish on Thursday night.

The on-field drills saw several of the top receivers in the draft put up blazing 40-yard dash times and smooth ball skills during position drills, only heightening the anticipation of the New England possibly grabbing a blue-chip player with one of their first two draft picks (if not the No. 21 pick itself).

One thing that might hype those expectations up even further is the apparent attendance of the Patriots’ most important scout of all: Bill Belichick.

Here are a few thoughts on yesterday’s scintillating day at the NFL Combine.

Belichick taking personal interest in wide receivers?

There’s a long series of tunnels and walkways connecting Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana Convention Center and the Marriott hotels where many NFL personnel and players are staying for the combine, meaning people rarely have to go outside in the still-wintry conditions.

As scouts, agents, players and other staff filed into the JW Marriott to conclude their nights, a suited-up Belichick could be seen briefly holding court before slipping back into the shadows. It was the first clear evidence of Belichick, who’s known for trying to keep things stealthy, being visible at the combine that anyone could gather.

It’s not possible to confirm if Belichick had just come from personally attending the workout or whether he was simply debriefing someone about it. But the former would seem more plausible — why would he be out in the open otherwise?

Regardless, the fact that he was there on the day receivers scorched the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium feels significant. The Patriots have spoken to a tremendous number of receivers at the combine and have met with others in the past as well. That doesn’t mean New England is definitely going to draft one in the first round, but it’s a clear indication the team knows it wants to upgrade at the position.

What’s more: the rumor was that Belichick would only be at the NFL Combine for one day before heading back to Massachusetts. If true, the fact that he picked this day is telling.

A sleeper emerges in the draft.

When it comes to receivers and the Patriots, the joke is ongoing: guys like Slade Bolden and Kyle Phillips, the quick-not-fast types who openly try to emulate Julian Edelman, are born to play in Foxborough.

Then, of course, there are the athletic, explosive route-runners like Chris Olave, Christian Watson or even the injured Jameson Williams and John Metchie that people want to see the Patriots take a chance on in the first or second round.

Those things might happen, of course, but it’s also worth noting value can be found in places other than those. And one player might have put himself on the Patriots’ radar in an interesting way.

Notre Dame’s Kevin Austin, who’s likely to end up a Day 3 pick, quietly dominated NFL Combine workouts Thursday, putting up a 4.43 40-yard dash and finishing top-five in the vertical, broad jump, 3 cone and 20-yard shuttle drills at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. Specifically, he put up the best 3 cone time (6.71 seconds) and second-best shuttle (4.15 s) of any receiver.

Well now. Hello there! Kevin Austin with a pretty crazy #RAS to finish off his Combine. Splits, as usual for this event, are projected. pic.twitter.com/BkX14zGL4C — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2022

Those last two values are particularly interesting. Being fast in a straight line is great, but having elite change-of-direction and quickness is arguably more important for a receiver. Furthermore, when it gets into the middle rounds, the Patriots have a penchant for betting on athleticism, especially players who run good 3 cone and shuttle times.

Austin didn’t put up incredible numbers in college, but his traits more closely line up with what the Patriots actually need in a game-changing receiver than the likes of a Bolden or Phillips. If New England takes a receiver early, double-dipping with a player of his athletic profile could be an intriguing thought.

Then again, Belichick hasn’t drafted a Notre Dame player since 2010 (Sergio Brown), so perhaps that’s a stretch.

Speaking of which…

How does Alabama/SEC familiarity factor in at the combine?

When Boston media folks go up and down the podiums during media availabilities asking players if they’ve visited with the Patriots, there seems to be a curious phenomenon at work

Players like Ohio State’s Olave, Arkansas’s Treylon Burks or Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams describe their meetings with New England as “intense” or note the team representatives ask “deeper questions” to try to get a feel for who they are personally in addition to asking football-related questions.

But the attitudes of Alabama players who speak with New England brass are noticeably more casual and relaxed.

“Just watching some film, going over defenses, going over plays, routes and everything,” Williams said of his talks with New England staff.

Alabama WR John Metchie says he’s met with the #Patriots and thought about possibly reuniting with Mac Jones.



“I think Mac-10 and I would be special.” pic.twitter.com/3CONbC7dp8 — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 2, 2022

In theory, the Patriots are probably still asking personal questions about Alabama players as they would for anyone else. But Belichick’s relationship with Nick Saban, as well as the similarities between the two all-time great coaches, very likely means New England has a better feel for Crimson Tide players before ever talking to them in person and vice versa.

“The Patriots are really similar to Alabama as far as structure of team with Coach Belichick over there and Coach Saban at Alabama,” he told reporters during the wide receiver’s media availability at the combine. “I think the structure created by both coaches creates for a winning environment.”

That’s likely a big reason New England has drafted 12 players from Alabama during Belichick’s tenure. He’s also drafted seven Georgia Bulldogs, seven Arkansas Razorbacks, and five LSU Tigers, hinting at his love for the SEC West more generally.