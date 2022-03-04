Patriots Drake Jackson says he was in awe of NFL Combine interview with Patriots "I'm just thinking, 'Damn, that's Belichick on the line.'" Southern California linebacker Drake Jackson. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Patriots continue to do their due diligence at the NFL Combine, talking with big-name talents at key positions. Friday, it was linebackers and defensive linemen on the menu, with players like Utah LB Devin Lloyd, Georgia LB Quay Walker, and Alabama LB Christian Harris confirming they’ve met with the team’s representatives.

Typically, most of the conversations don’t yield much beyond noting the general process of getting to know the team and watching film with them. But USC’s Drake Jackson gave a touch more insight into his reaction to meeting with the Patriots and, by proxy, Bill Belichick on Friday.

Jackson described his meeting with New England as “cool” with the content being about the same for all of his other meetings: “Trying to get to know me and what I do, me getting to know them, watching film, all that stuff.”

Like Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams, Jackson reported Belichick wasn’t physically present when the Patriots spoke with him. (Belichick has been particularly hard to find in Indianapolis.)

But that doesn’t mean the coach wasn’t involved, Jackson explained.

“He wasn’t in the room, but I think he was on the live call,” the USC linebacker said with a wide-eyed expression. “And I’m just thinking, ‘Damn, that’s Belichick on the line.'”

USC EDGE Drake Jackson: “I just like to kill the QB.”#FrontOffice33 | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/Tt8Lcj1xkT — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2022

Jackson’s story recalls Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks’ comments Wednesday about meeting with a team with the Patriots’ reputation.

“It was really intense just knowing that you’re in a meeting with the Patriots,” Burks said. “Their organization is held to a high standard. I just went in there and took it on like a man.”

On the flip side, Jackson said he came out of his meeting with the Seattle Seahawks thinking the ever-energetic Pete Carroll — a former Patriots head coach himself — was “the smoothest coach I’ve talked to.”

Jackson, meanwhile, is considered a fringe first-round prospect who might more likely go on Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. He tallied 25 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks during his three seasons at USC.

I feel Drake Jackson is a forgotten edge prospect in this class. His tools are worth a top-100 selection.



He quickly swipes the OTs hands, flattens his rush path, and the closing burst to sack the QB.



I can’t wait to do a deep dive into his tape. pic.twitter.com/HCdPIVWhZN — Mr. Hop Off Da Bus 🚌 (@DP_NFL) February 11, 2022