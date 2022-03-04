Patriots Report: Patriots likely to let J.C. Jackson hit free agency NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and The Athletic's Jeff Howe both report the Patriots aren't expected to place the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson and could allow him to depart in free agency. New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

J.C. Jackson’s time with the Patriots might be over, according to recent reports.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday Jackson is “not expected” to receive the franchise tag from the Patriots and, therefore, is expected to become a free agent after the franchise tag deadline on March 8.

From NFL Now: #Patriots CB JC Jackson is expected to hit the free agent market, rather than receive the franchise tag. One of the top CBs will generate significant interest. pic.twitter.com/i3PE7GGGNE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

Rapoport’s comments back up those of The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, who wrote Thursday it “would be a surprise” if New England placed the $17.3 million franchise tag on the All-Pro cornerback.

“While Jackson is expected to be one of the highest-paid players in free agency,” Howe added, “there are some cornerback-needy teams that don’t intend to pursue him due to the projected price tag. His market will be very interesting to monitor — again, assuming the Patriots don’t tag him.”

Aside from the franchise tag, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald says the Patriots have indeed approached Jackson’s camp with a long-term offer to stay in Foxborough, but the team has been reluctant to commit big dollars to him. New England also reportedly has not found a tag-and-trade scenario that would net them a better pick than the third-round compensatory selection they’d gain by simply letting Jackson go.

Jackson’s seemingly imminent departure now places a premium on scouting replacements both in free agency, which officially begins on March 16, and in the NFL Draft. Cornerbacks are scheduled to work out at the NFL Combine on Sunday, with prospects like Florida’s Kaiir Elam and Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. possible candidates for the Patriots to take with the No. 21 overall pick.