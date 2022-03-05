Patriots How J.C. Jackson’s potential departure could shape the Patriots’ secondary They could turn to a player currently on the roster, rely on free agency, make a trade, or bank on the NFL Draft to help fill the void. Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson warms up before a game against the Houston Texans. Eric Christian Smith/AP Photo

With the news that Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is reportedly expected to become a free agent, it’s no secret that the Patriots’ secondary will take a major hit if he ends up heading elsewhere.

Jackson has the most interceptions in the NFL since 2018 and is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance. While the Patriots have several playmakers around him, there’s no question he’s the most talented and dynamic ball hawk.

Here’s a closer look at how the secondary could change if Jackson departs:

Jonathan Jones should be back in the mix.

If Jackson goes, Jonathan Jones could emerge as the top playmaker in the secondary. Jones, who missed all but six games last year due to a shoulder injury, “has progressed nicely” since surgery, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

On March 1, Jones tweeted: “I’m back in that mode. savage season.”

Of course declaring it in March and doing it during the season are entirely different, but Jones at least has a shot to return to the player he’s been the bulk of his career.

Time will tell what head coach Bill Belichick elects to do, but it’s possible Jones could slide into Jackson’s role at LCB. Either way, he’ll likely see steady playing time as a veteran presence.

They have other solid returners.

Veteran Devin McCourty is reportedly training with the intent of remaining an active player. It’s possible he could head elsewhere via free agency, but there’s also a strong chance he’ll return to New England. He’s the unquestioned leader of the group and still looks largely like the player he’s always been.

Jalen Mills showed his versatility in year one with the Patriots, and he plays with force and fortitude, but he isn’t necessarily someone they’d immediately turn to as Jackson’s replacement. Kyle Dugger, Myles Bryant, and Adrian Phillips have all flaunted their potential in different roles than Jackson’s and could transition. Joejuan Williams, Shaun Wade, and Justin Bethel are also in the mix with an opportunity to prove themselves.

Trending this way for months now. As I reported earlier this week, execs on the ground in Indy believe Jackson's market will be "robust" and I've heard anywhere for 28 to 40 million guaranteed will be on the table for him. 40 puts him in Jalen Ramsey territory, which is the goal. https://t.co/kzd5ACOat2 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 4, 2022

While there are plenty of decent options, there are no obvious choices on the roster to help fill the void. None of them seem like a natural fit, but Belichick is often full of surprises.

They may end up looking elsewhere.

If Jackson leaves, and the Patriots don’t like their options on the roster, they could turn to free agency or the NFL Draft. Some realistic possible free agents include Charvarius Ward, Casey Hayward Jr., and Darious Williams.

Sometimes the Patriots are hesitant to dish out serious money to players they already have, but last offseason showed they’re not afraid to spend on free agents they view as ideal fits.

As NESN’s Zack Cox notes: “Not dedicating $17 million to Jackson would give the Patriots more flexibility to address their cornerback need while also filling holes at other positions of need, like linebacker and wide receiver.”

Some potential cornerbacks they could draft include Sauce Gardner from Cincinnati, Washington’s Kyler Gordon, or Florida’s Kaiir Elam, among others.