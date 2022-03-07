Patriots Patriots owner Robert Kraft is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg The two have been dating since 2019. Robert Kraft, Chairman and CEO The Kraft Group, and girlfriend Dana Blumberg. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Kraft has six Super Bowl rings to his name as owner of the New England Patriots. This time, though, he’s making headlines for the ring he’s giving to girlfriend Dr. Dana Blumberg.

News broke over the weekend at a nonprofit event that Kraft, 80, recently got engaged to Blumberg, according to a New York Post Page Six report. The engagement was announced publicly by fashion designer and Kraft friend Tommy Hilfiger, who was being honored at the amfAR Gala in Palm Beach, Florida that both Kraft and Blumberg were chairing.

The pair have been dating since 2019 and had reportedly been engaged quietly for a few weeks before Hilfiger announced the betrothal unexpectedly at Saturday’s event.

Advertisement:

Event goers said that Blumberg, a New York-based ophthalmologist, sported a ring at the event that “was as big as some of Bob’s Super Bowl rings.”

Kraft has not been married since Myra Kraft, his wife of 48 years, died in 2011 from ovarian cancer.