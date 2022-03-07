Patriots Report: Patriots release veteran LB Kyle Van Noy The move will save the Patriots cap space ahead of free agency. New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy. (Matthew J Lee/Globe staff)

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Patriots have released outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The nine-year veteran had 66 total tackles, 27 pressures, five sacks and one interception that he returned for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

The move will cost New England $2.45 million in dead money but is also projected to save more than $4 million on the salary cap for a team in need of cap relief. It also provides a little extra flexibility ahead of free agency, which could suggest the team has some movies in mind. (The Patriots still had a bit over $9 million in cap space before this move.)

The pass-rushing defender signed a two-year, $12 million deal last season to return to Foxborough after joining the Miami Dolphins in free agency when his previous contract with the Patriots was up.

Van Noy’s release could open the door for more reps from third-year outside linebacker Josh Uche and 2022 third-round pick Ronnie Perkins. It also might be a sign the Patriots could target linebackers in the upcoming NFL draft, which boasts a deep collection of talent in the early rounds.

It’s also possible Van Noy, who has significant experience in New England’s defensive system, could return after the free-agency period and draft if he doesn’t sign with another team.