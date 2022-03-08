Patriots Should the Patriots pursue a trade for Seattle WR Tyler Lockett? The Seattle Seahawks are in full-on rebuild mode after trading star QB Russell Wilson. Might the Patriots be able to nab one of their best receivers, too? The Patriots might have a chance to trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett with the Seahawks in rebuilding mode. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

A wild Tuesday ahead of the NFL free agency next week saw Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson head to the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade that could make the Patriots’ path to the Super Bowl in the AFC even more challenging.

But with the struggling Seahawks now in rebuilding mode, might New England be able to steal one of Seattle’s best players and fill a crucial position at the same time?

Wilson’s departure has led some voices around the league to speculate veteran Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett could be made available via trade as well. The Patriots, who have reportedly made trade calls about Carolina’s Robby Anderson and might be in on the Cowboys’ Amari Cooper if he’s released, should make themselves part of the Lockett sweepstakes if that’s true.

The speedy Lockett has consistently been one of the league’s most consistent receivers over the past four seasons, including topping 1,000 yards for three straight years. He might not have the size of a prototypical No. 1 NFL receiver, but his productivity speaks for itself. He provides the deep-threat function Nelson Agholor does with much more to show for it as well as having a fully developed route tree.

Per source, following the #Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the #Broncos, they are also open for business on wide receiver Tyler Lockett. With plenty of teams needing WR help, he's a name to keep a close eye on. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) March 8, 2022

Another interesting part of the equation is Lockett’s contract situation; he signed a four-year, $69 million extension before the 2021 season. As such, the Patriots would need to take on a good deal of that money and fork over a decent pick to acquire him.

That shouldn’t necessarily preclude New England from striking a deal, though. The team would still arguably be getting him at a bargain compared to, say, what Cooper might ask for on the open market. There’s also an out built into the deal after two years with Lockett soon to be 30 years old, which would suit New England.

With top prospective free-agent receivers like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams expected to stay with their current teams, it’s worth seeing what the Patriots would need to give up to get Lockett. Pulling off that heist would significantly upgrade the offense for Mac Jones, giving him a security blanket and a deep target all in one.