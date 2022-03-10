Patriots 6 bargain free agents the Patriots should kick tires on next week The Patriots might not be big spenders in free agency this season, but they can still add some affordable talent to re-stock at key positions. JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022. AP

On one hand, it’s hard not to watch the madness gripping NFL teams desperate to find an answer at quarterback this year and be happy the Patriots at least have a stable option in Mac Jones. (Whether or not he’ll ascend past being the eighth-best quarterback in the conference next season remains to be seen, of course).

On the other, how does New England get the most out of Jones and a squad that got smoked in its lone playoff game last season heading into 2022? The answer very well might not be another huge free-agent push.

The Patriots got their big spending spree out of the way last year with the salary lower thanks to the pandemic and other teams a bit less willing to shell out cash. Now, with things returning to normal, don’t expect Bill Belichick to make too many more big splashes after already revamping things. More than likely, he’ll let other teams overspend and keep his core mainly intact.

As such, the idea of New England signing an Amari Cooper, Allen Robinson or high-priced free-agent playmaker simply doesn’t feel like a play the Patriots will make. (Of course, we’ve been wrong before.)

But just because Belichick might not make many big swings this season doesn’t mean there aren’t moves out there that could make his team better for a bargain price.

Here are a few under-the-radar players the Patriots might take a look at when the NFL’s legal tampering period opens up next week.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Everyone wants the big-name receivers like Cooper or Robinson, but those guys will cost top dollar. As much as Belichick might like them, he might not be able to make the kind of offer they want on the open market.



But Smith-Schuster feels like a more “Patriots” signing. He’s not a true “X” receiver, but he’s still young, can play multiple positions and has proven productive when not relied on as a top option.



Though he dealt with injuries last year, he’s still young (25 years old) and won’t cost very much. Pro Football Focus estimates he could be in line for a one-year, $8 million contract. The Patriots should push for better, but Smith-Schuster is a solid consolation prize if they strike out with the top options.

Charvarius Ward/Donte Jackson

There might be better cornerbacks in this free-agent market, but Jackson and Ward fit what the Patriots want to do: play man coverage.



Both cornerbacks played 34.1 percent of their snaps in man coverage, according to Pro Football Focus, which tied them for 33rd among 128 qualified cornerbacks. Neither played like a No. 1 cornerback, but they can hold their own on the outside consistently.



Signing either/both does not at all mean the Patriots’ search for starting outside cornerbacks should be over. But either one would be an upgrade over Jalen Mills in the long run and could increase the depth and flexibility at corner significantly.

Ward might end up getting overpaid in free agency — PFF predicts a three-year, $42 million deal for him — but Jackson (two years, $20 million) might be more manageable.

Akiem Hicks

The one who got away.



Belichick has frequently said not keeping Hicks from jetting to the New Orleans Saints was one of his big regrets. For much of the past six years, Hicks has been one of the best interior defenders in football when he’s been on the field.



He has missed a bunch of time and is 33 years old at this point, but he still packs a punch when healthy. Hicks would present an immediate upgrade over both Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux and would actually provide some value as a pass-rusher.



Putting him next to Christian Barmore on the field or even in the same position group in practice could turn the young Alabama defensive tackle into an even bigger nightmare.

Germain Ifedi

This isn’t a sexy signing by any means, but teams keep on giving Ifedi chances because of his versatility.



For example, the Patriots would definitely prefer to have Trent Brown starting at right tackle or perhaps even Michael Onwenu or Ted Karras starting at guard than Ifedi. But the sixth-year pro has started a good number of games at guard and at tackle, providing necessary insurance at both spots.



He also carries a pretty tame prospective price tag with PFF projecting a two-year, $13 million deal ($6.5 million a year). Not bad for a guy who’s proven he can be at least a low-end starter. Maybe New England might think it can squeeze a little more out of him for a bargain price.

Stephon Gilmore

Ready to get weird?

It seems incredibly unlikely the Patriots or Gilmore would even want to reunite after the drama surrounding Gilmore’s injury recovery and New England’s unwillingness to give him a small pay bump upon his return. (In fact, the team even tried to approach him about taking a pay cut.)

However, in the event there isn’t a ton of bad blood between the two sides, there’s an interesting case to be made for bringing him back. For one, Gilmore proved himself healthy last season and capable of playing man coverage at a high level once more.

Pro Football Focus also suggests the 31-year-old won’t command top cornerback dollars at this point in his career, projecting a two-year, $25 million deal. Say the Patriots make that more like one year for $13 million, which is essentially what they paid him in 2020, and that could be worth it for a team set to lose J.C. Jackson to free agency and doesn’t have a No. 1 corner.

Again, the door might be completely closed on that. But why not call and find out?