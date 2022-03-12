Patriots Patriots’ Chase Winovich cuts his signature long hair "Parting ways with the flow today ✂️" Chase Winovich's long hair is no more, for now at least. Rich Schultz

A big cut was made in the Patriots’ organization on Saturday.

No, it wasn’t a player getting released from the roster. Rather, it was defensive end Chase Winovich cutting his signature long, blonde hair.

Winovich made the announcement on Twitter before getting his hair cut on Saturday.

“Parting ways with the flow today ✂️,” Winovich wrote in a tweet. “‘Goodbye for now…’✌️🦾”

Hours later, Winovich shared his new look in an Instagram story.

Winovich has rocked the long hair since his days in college at Michigan. Making the decision to cut his hair must have been tough for Winovich, who once called it his “source of pride and strength” and shared it took several times for him to successfully grow it that long.

But he’s also detailed the difficulties of having long hair as a man, which he won’t have to deal with – for now, at least.

“I feel like I’ve learned a ton about long hair because no one really teaches you,” Winovich told the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels in 2019. “When you’re a girl, I imagine it’s a whole life thing where ever since you’re young, you have your mom to teach you about your long hair. When I started growing it out in college, I didn’t really have anybody.”

Winovich’s hair immediately grabbed attention when the Patriots drafted him in 2019. Patriots veterans openly talked about cutting Winovich’s hair during training camp that year. During a preseason game that year, Tom Brady actually cut a few hairs off Winovich’s head.

“I think a lot of people would pay a lot of money to have Tom as a barber,” Winovich said. “Luckily, I had that option for free.”

“I got to watch the Patriots on the sideline while getting my haircut by Tom Brady,” Winovich added. “That’s an experience.”

Later in his rookie season, Winovich decided to bleach his already blonde hair, but didn’t share why.

Winovich turns 27 in April as he prepares for his fourth season in the NFL. After recording 5.5 sacks in each of his first two seasons in the league, Winovich failed to record a sack in 13 games last season – making this offseason an important one for him.