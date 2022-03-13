Patriots Devin McCourty reportedly agrees to one-year deal to stay with the Patriots McCourty is currently the second-longest tenured Patriot. Devin McCourty. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The Patriots were able to prevent one of their top veterans from hitting the free-agent market.

Safety Devin McCourty agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the team, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The deal is worth $9 million, Rapoport added.

McCourty announced the news on Twitter shortly after with a video of his kids saying they’re going to Foxborough next year.

McCourty has been viewed as one of the leaders of the Patriots’ defense since they drafted him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played a key role on each of the Patriots’ three most recent title teams, starting at free safety in every playoff game during those runs.

Even though McCourty has gotten older, he still put up solid play in the 2021 season. He was tied for fifth on the team in solo tackles (42) and recorded three interceptions last year.

McCourty, who turns 35 in August, is the second-longest tenured Patriot, but he could end up becoming the team’s longest-tenured player this offseason. Matthew Slater, who currently holds that title, will become a free agent.