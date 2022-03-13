Patriots Tom Brady announces he will return to the Buccaneers next season "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands." Tom Brady announced he will return to the NFL next season on Sunday. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After weeks of speculation about a potential return, Tom Brady confirmed the rumors: He isn’t quite done yet.

The Patriots great posted his announcement to Twitter on Sunday.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Speculation about Brady’s retirement followed his announcement, spurred on by Brady himself.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady said in response to a question about a return on his podcast with Jim Gray. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never.”

In his announcement last month, Brady never actually used the word “retire.”

“I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote at the time. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

“I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”

