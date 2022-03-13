Could Trey Flowers and the Patriots reunite?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
With the news that the Lions will release defensive end Trey Flowers, the speculation that he could return to the Patriots is inevitable.
The reality is though, that it may actually happen – particularly given Bill Belichick’s penchant for bringing back old friends on team-friendly contracts.
Flowers tweeted: “Circle of life” Thursday, and ever since, many have detailed why a reunion could work for both parties.
“I’d expect them to explore bringing him home,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote. “A team can never have enough pieces up front to fortify the line of scrimmage, and Flowers is a prototype Patriot, on and off the field.”
Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston said Flowers “absolutely rockets to the top” of the Patriots’ free agency wish list if he’s healthy. He pointed out, however, that Flowers has played in just 14 of the last 33 games, so health could potentially be a concern.
Phil Perry said he believes Belichick would be open to adding Flowers if he’s healthy.
Many others chimed in and said it makes sense for both sides. The Patriots would bring back a player they know and trust, and Flowers would have a chance to rejuvenate his career after a disappointing run in Detroit.
It could potentially be a low-risk, high-reward move for all involved.
Free agency starts Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. EST.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.