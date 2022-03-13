Patriots Could Trey Flowers and the Patriots reunite? Everyone seems to think it's a possibility. Trey Flowers played with the Patriots from 2015-2018. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With the news that the Lions will release defensive end Trey Flowers, the speculation that he could return to the Patriots is inevitable.

The reality is though, that it may actually happen – particularly given Bill Belichick’s penchant for bringing back old friends on team-friendly contracts.

Flowers tweeted: “Circle of life” Thursday, and ever since, many have detailed why a reunion could work for both parties.

“I’d expect them to explore bringing him home,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss wrote. “A team can never have enough pieces up front to fortify the line of scrimmage, and Flowers is a prototype Patriot, on and off the field.”

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston said Flowers “absolutely rockets to the top” of the Patriots’ free agency wish list if he’s healthy. He pointed out, however, that Flowers has played in just 14 of the last 33 games, so health could potentially be a concern.

Absolutely rockets to the top of a Patriots wish list for free agency if all health checks out. But he’s played in 14 of last 33 games so it may not …https://t.co/e7BJ55S8pd https://t.co/mtjLjtVgvC — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) March 10, 2022

Phil Perry said he believes Belichick would be open to adding Flowers if he’s healthy.

Patriots have invested more in 3-4 OLB types to play the edge lately. Flowers more a 4-3 DE. But they've shown they have room for both (Deatrich Wise). Believe Belichick would be open to adding either if the guy can play. Healthy Flowers would qualify. Interested in his market. https://t.co/0V6M0WjnVO — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) March 10, 2022

Many others chimed in and said it makes sense for both sides. The Patriots would bring back a player they know and trust, and Flowers would have a chance to rejuvenate his career after a disappointing run in Detroit.

It could potentially be a low-risk, high-reward move for all involved.

Free agency starts Wednesday, March 16, at 4 p.m. EST.