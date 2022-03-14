Bracket: Who was Tom Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate?

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
During the Tom Brady era in New England — a period which included 17 division titles, six Super Bowl wins, and countless other record-breaking performances — the Patriots achieved unprecedented NFL success.
Brady, the team’s central figure throughout that run, obviously leads any ranking of Patriots players during his tenure.
Beyond that, it gets complicated.
Which poses a question: Who was Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate?
This week, Boston.com readers will offer their own answer to that question by voting to determine the winner of a 64-person bracket.
Exactly how “most valuable teammate” can be defined can take multiple forms. Is it purely individual accomplishment? Is it found in measuring what a player’s direct value to Brady was? Or is it somewhere in between?
We leave it to the readers to decide. Let the “madness” of this particular March bracket begin!
Format: The bracket will be voted on one round at a time.
Here’s the schedule of when each round begins, and when it will ultimately crown a champion:
