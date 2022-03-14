Patriots Bracket: Who was Tom Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate? Boston.com readers will vote in a 64-person bracket of Patriots players. Some of Tom Brady's most notable teammates from his time with the Patriots Brendan Lynch

During the Tom Brady era in New England — a period which included 17 division titles, six Super Bowl wins, and countless other record-breaking performances — the Patriots achieved unprecedented NFL success.

Brady, the team’s central figure throughout that run, obviously leads any ranking of Patriots players during his tenure.

Beyond that, it gets complicated.

Which poses a question: Who was Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate?

This week, Boston.com readers will offer their own answer to that question by voting to determine the winner of a 64-person bracket.

Exactly how “most valuable teammate” can be defined can take multiple forms. Is it purely individual accomplishment? Is it found in measuring what a player’s direct value to Brady was? Or is it somewhere in between?

Advertisement:

We leave it to the readers to decide. Let the “madness” of this particular March bracket begin!

Format: The bracket will be voted on one round at a time.

Here’s the schedule of when each round begins, and when it will ultimately crown a champion:

1st round : March 14, 10 a.m.

: March 14, 10 a.m. 2nd round : March 15, 11 a.m.

: March 15, 11 a.m. 3rd round : March 16, 11 a.m.

: March 16, 11 a.m. 4th round : March 17, 11 a.m.

: March 17, 11 a.m. Final four : March 18, 11 a.m.

: March 18, 11 a.m. Final begins : March 19, 11 a.m.

: March 19, 11 a.m. Bracket conclusion: March 21, 12 p.m.

Note: In order to vote, users must have a login to Votion (which hosts the bracket). By signing up for Votion, users will be added to Boston.com’s sports updates newsletter list.