‘It’s going to be scary’: J.C. Jackson agrees to deal with Chargers

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson agrees to deal with Chargers

Patriots star cornerback J.C. Jackson won’t be back in Foxborough next year.

Jackson agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers on Monday reportedly worth $82.5 million. The deal includes $3 million in salary in 2022, as well as a $25 million signing bonus. His $12 million salary in 2023 is fully guaranteed for a total of $40 million. Jackson will reportedly get $54 million in his first three seasons.

“Love LA. Love Cali,” Jackson told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “Not only that, the defense, I think I can add some value to that defense. That’s a stacked group, and imagine me [there]… It’s going to be scary.”

Jackson told Perry the Patriots made him an offer around the combine and during the 2021 season, but he and his agent opted to remain available and test the market. The resulting deal was a good one.

“[New England] was a great experience,” Jackson told Perry. “Learned a lot. Got a chance to win a Super Bowl. Got to play with great players, play for one of the best coaches ever in Coach Belichick. I want to thank them for everything they did for me.”

The Patriots will now need to replace a cornerback who made a Pro Bowl this season and who expressed a desire to remain in Foxborough for a while at one point during the year.

“I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under Coach Belichick man,” Jackson said in November. “I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here, I would say.

“I love it here man. It’s a place that brought me in and gave me a chance from day one, so I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”

Jackson finished last season with eight interceptions and a touchdown. He led the league in passes defended with 23.