Patriots reportedly re-signing Matthew Slater for 15th season ESPN's Field Yates reports Slater will return on a one-year, $2.62 million deal.

The Patriots are bringing back another beloved veteran for what could be his last go-round in Foxborough.

ESPN’s Field Yates reports New England has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with special teams player extraordinaire Matthew Slater, keeping him in town for a 15th NFL season.

Slater, who will turn 37 years old before the 2022 season begins, has played in New England his entire career, made 10 Pro Bowls, and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod as Bill Belichick’s No. 1 special teams player.

Yates says the new deal will be worth $2.62 million fully guaranteed — a slight bump in the guaranteed money he made in his previous two-year deal with New England.

The Patriots also re-upped with Devin McCourty on a one-year deal prior to the start of free agency, keeping the team’s two longest-tenured players in Foxborough for another season.