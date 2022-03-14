Patriots reportedly re-signing Matthew Slater for 15th season

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
The Patriots are bringing back another beloved veteran for what could be his last go-round in Foxborough.
ESPN’s Field Yates reports New England has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with special teams player extraordinaire Matthew Slater, keeping him in town for a 15th NFL season.
Slater, who will turn 37 years old before the 2022 season begins, has played in New England his entire career, made 10 Pro Bowls, and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod as Bill Belichick’s No. 1 special teams player.
Yates says the new deal will be worth $2.62 million fully guaranteed — a slight bump in the guaranteed money he made in his previous two-year deal with New England.
The Patriots also re-upped with Devin McCourty on a one-year deal prior to the start of free agency, keeping the team’s two longest-tenured players in Foxborough for another season.
