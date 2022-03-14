Patriots NFL free agent tracker: Matthew Slater reportedly returning to Patriots while J.C. Jackson departs The Patriots will have some questions to answer on the offensive line, but they are expected to keep one of their most important team leaders. New Englands Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

At this point, how can this year’s free agency top what’s happened in the lead-up to it?

Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz finding new homes. Khalil Mack joining forces with Joey Boss and Justin Herbert in Los Angeles. Amari Cooper joining the Cleveland Browns (and not the Patriots).

Oh yeah, and Tom Brady is back after six weeks of parent-teacher conferences and catch in the backyard. Nothing to see here.

Nonetheless, the legal tampering period ahead of official free agency begins Monday, and the Patriots have work to do.

So far, the team hasn’t made much noise and has already lost a steady presence on their offensive line to an AFC competitor. But New England looks like it will keep one of their most important locker room voices.

Here’s the latest news.

Monday

6:31 p.m.: J.C. Jackson signs with Chargers

Star cornerback J.C. Jackson won’t be back in Foxborough next year.

Jackson agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers on Monday reportedly worth $82.5 million. The deal includes $3 million in salary in 2022, as well as a $25 million signing bonus. His $12 million salary in 2023 is fully guaranteed for a total of $40 million. Jackson will reportedly get $54 million in his first three seasons.

“Love LA. Love Cali,” Jackson told NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry. “Not only that, the defense, I think I can add some value to that defense. That’s a stacked group, and imagine me [there]… It’s going to be scary.”

Jackson told Perry the Patriots made him an offer around the combine and during the 2021 season, but he and his agent opted to remain available and test the market. The resulting deal was a good one.

“[New England] was a great experience,” Jackson told Perry. “Learned a lot. Got a chance to win a Super Bowl. Got to play with great players, play for one of the best coaches ever in Coach Belichick. I want to thank them for everything they did for me.”

The Patriots will now need to replace a cornerback who made a Pro Bowl this season and who expressed a desire to remain in Foxborough for a while at one point during the year.

“I love playing for the New England Patriots, playing under Coach Belichick man,” Jackson said in November. “I have grown as a football player since I’ve been here, I would say.

“I love it here man. It’s a place that brought me in and gave me a chance from day one, so I would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.”

Jackson finished last season with eight interceptions and a touchdown. He led the league in passes defended with 23.

3:54 p.m.: Colts keeping TE Alie-Cox

As the Patriots largely stand pat in free agency, several of their AFC opponents keep making moves.

The Indianapolis Colts will reportedly bring back tight end Mo Alie-Cox on a three-year, $42 million deal, according to multiple sources.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight end has just over 700 yards receiving and six touchdowns over the last two seasons but figures to have a larger role with Colts mainstay Jack Doyle announcing his retirement before free agency.

3:37 p.m.: Patriots reportedly probing WR Valdez-Scantling

With several free-agent receivers already off the board, Marquez Valdez-Scantling could be next in line for a big payday. Could the Patriots be the team to give it to him?

CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar tweeted Monday afternoon the Patriots have had “preliminary” talks with the Packers receiver’s camp, though there is no agreement imminent.

Lazar adds the 6-foot-4 speedster could see a contract north of $12 million annually, especially after Christian Kirk broke the bank with a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars.

2:41 p.m.: Jaguars snap up WR Kirk

Jacksonville is spending like last year’s Patriots, apparently.

The Jaguars reportedly are signing free-agent receiver Christian Kirk to a massive four-year, $72 million contract that has a maximum value of $84 million, giving last season’s No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence the first of several potential upgrades on offense.

While the contract guarantees aren’t yet known, that is an incredible number for a player with just four 100-yard games in his career.

Jaguars are giving former Cardinals WR Christian Kirk a four-year deal worth up to $84 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

After a tumultuous 2021 that included a 40-point beatdown in Week 17 at the hands of the Patriots, the Jaguars have already agreed to terms with four free agents at the opening of free agency according to sources: Kirk, guard Brandon Scherff, DT Foley Fatukasi and LB Foye Oluokun.

2:23 p.m.: Jets reportedly re-signing WR Berrios

The New York Jets are planning to keep wide receiver Braxton Berrios in the fold with a two-year, $12 million pact, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Berrios, a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2018, has 940 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his three seasons with the Jets and figures to be a security blanket for young quarterback Zach Wilson.

2:04 p.m.: Patriots expected to bring back special teamer Matthew Slater

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the Patriots will likely bring back Pro-Bowl special teams ace Matthew Slater for a 15th NFL season.

Slater, who has played in New England his entire career, has made 10 Pro Bowls and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod as Bill Belichick’s No. 1 special teams player.

The Patriots are expected to reach a new deal with 10X Pro Bowl special teamer Matthew Slater, per source.



Another year for the heart and soul of their roster. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 14, 2022

Along with Devin McCourty, whom the Patriots are also reportedly retaining on a one-year deal, Slater figures to return as one of the team’s most important leaders and veteran contributors.

1:43 p.m.: Patriots lose Ted Karras to Bengals

The first big Patriots news of the day wasn’t about who they added. It was about who they lost.

The Bengals reportedly agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with interior offensive lineman Tedd Karras, which will raise big questions regarding the state of the Patriots’ offensive line.

https://twitter.com/_AndrewCallahan/status/1503446253119627266

Karras played in all 17 games for New England last season and started 13 contests, securing the left guard position after injuries and shaky play along the offense’s left side. He had returned to Foxborough before the 2021 season after briefly departing New England to play with the Miami Dolphins.

1:22 p.m.: Bears adding DT Ojungobi

The first free-agent signing of the Ryan Poles era in Chicago wasn’t on offense to build around Justin Fields, as many expected. It was strengthening the defensive front, with the Bears agreeing to a three-year, $40 million contract with former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

The five-year pro, who was a third-round pick of the Browns in 2017, is coming off a foot injury that ended his season in the Wild-card Round earlier this year. Before that, though, Ogunjobi racked up seven sacks for the Super Bowl runner-up Bengals in 2021 and has been durable, missing just two games in the last four seasons.

Larry Ogunjobi's contract with the #Bears will be a big one.



3-year deal worth $40.5 million. It includes $26.35 million guaranteed. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 14, 2022

12:58 p.m.: Former No. 2 pick Trubisky chooses Pittsburgh

The Steelers have reportedly reached a two-year deal with former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to multiple sources.

Trubisky spent 2021 as the Bills’ backup to Josh Allen after four years with the Bears, who made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger.

Ian Rapoport suggested the Steelers had been inquiring about trading for former Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo but settled on Trubisky in the end.

New England will face Trubisky and the Steelers this coming season.

12:46 p.m.: Allen Robinson reuniting with Jaguars?

Pro Football Focus’s Brad Spielberger hinted Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson could officially be heading back to the team that drafted him: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Might not have to wait too long… https://t.co/uQVvUrIVhS — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 14, 2022

Robinson, who has been with the Bears since 2018, spent his first four seasons with Jacksonville as a second-round pick in 2014. He would team up with 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence, which would be an upgrade from many of the quarterbacks he’s played for in the past.

If true, it would take one of the Patriots’ top free-agent receiver targets off the table.

12:31 p.m.: Patriots to pursue big-play receiver Valdez-Scantling?

Via Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, New England might have its eye on a major deep-threat receiver to help out Mac Jones.

A source reportedly told Daniels the Patriots could pursue Packers receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling as a potential replacement Nelson Agholor. A 6-foot-4 burner who runs a sub-4.4. 40, Valdez-Scantling has averaged 17.5 yards per reception since coming into the league in 2018 and has been a massive big-play maker with Aaron Rodgers.

Though he has struggled with drops in his career, he is expected to command northward of $10 million per season in free agency.

12:28 p.m.: Landry cut by Browns

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released Jarvis Landry after the two sides were unable to find a trade partner for the veteran wide receiver.

Landry has recently been linked to the Patriots as a possible signing in free agency and should have several suitors across the league.

12:17 p.m.: Dolphins, RB Edmonds agree to deal

One of the Patriots’ division rivals is getting busy in free agency after the start of the “legal” tampering period.

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16.6 million contract with former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds. The all-purpose back had 591 yards on 116 carries last season behind James Conner and added 43 catches for 311 yards.

Miami Dolphins and RB Chase Edmonds reached agreement on a two-year, $12.6 million deal that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. The former Cardinals’ running back is headed to Miami. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

9:59 a.m.: Starting RG Mason expected to remain with Patriots

According to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, New England right guard Shaq Mason has garnered some interest on the trade market but is expected to stick with the Patriots at the moment.

Mason has started 98 games for the Patriots since coming into the league as a fourth-round pick in 2015 and graded out as the NFL’s fourth-best guard overall last season, via Pro Football Focus.

He comes into this season with two years left on a five-year, $45 million extension and would save significant money against the salary cap if he’s traded. However, he’s been one of the offense’s most dependable players, and the unit can’t afford the turmoil of losing him without sufficient replacements in mind.

Over the Cap also suggests the Patriots would save a bit more money and absorb slightly less dead cap if they traded him after June 1. So this storyline might not be over yet.

9:36 a.m.: Chargers, Raiders pursuing J.C. Jackson

The odds of J.C. Jackson returning to the Patriots aren’t looking good.

CBS NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Monday morning the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are likely to be key players in Jackson’s free-agency bidding war, according to sources. Jones adds the All-Pro cornerback is about “to get paid,” which likely means “paid more than the Patriots will be willing to pay.”

On ESPN, @mortreport said on J.C. Jackson: "There are executives in this league that truly believe he'll end up with the LA Chargers." — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 14, 2022

The Chargers seem to be gearing up for a Super Bowl run on Justin Herbert’s rookie deal, trading for star pass-rusher Khalil Mack and reportedly having interest in Jackson for weeks. Adding the cornerback would add to a formidable defensive unit.

Raiders head coach/former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, meanwhile, has seen what Jackson can do up close for four years in Foxborough and could sway him on joining him in Las Vegas.

8:54 a.m.: Adams refuses franchise tag

Green Bay Packers star receiver Davante Adams has reportedly informed the Packers he doesn’t intend to play on the franchise tag in 2022.

The Packers placed the $20 million franchise tag on Adams ahead of the March 8 deadline to keep the All-Pro receiver from reaching free agency despite the two sides apparently being “far apart” a long-term deal.

If Adams and the team can’t reach an agreement on a contract, he will enter the 2022 season on the franchise tag. This could produce an off-season holdout as Adams does not have to attend team activities until he signs the tag.

The dispute sours the good vibes brought on by Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return to Green Bay on a four-year, $200 million extension.

8:43 a.m.: Hoyer staying with Patriots

New England got things started Monday with a couple of under-the-radar moves. The team reportedly re-signed veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer on a two-year, $4 million deal and brought back center/guard James Ferentz, according to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

Hoyer, who has played seven of his 13 NFL seasons with the Patriots, should prove instrumental in mentoring Mac Jones through an important second season. In fact, one could argue the veteran backup is essentially a quarterback’s coach at this point, a familiar voice Jones will need in order to offset the changes in the offensive coaching room.

Patriots gave QB Brian Hoyer a 2-year, $4 million deal that includes $3 million guaranteed and incentives, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Ferentz offers insurance along the interior of the offensive line behind center David Andrews and the guard positions. That’s notable as Ted Karras, who started 16 games at left guard for New England last year, has not yet re-signed with the team. Furthermore, the Patriots might need Ferentz to play more at guard if the Patriots have to bump Michael Onwenu out to right tackle to cover the potential loss of Trent Brown to free agency.

Sunday

Patriots re-sign McCourty, Meyers

The Patriots reportedly brought back two key pieces over the weekend, agreeing to one-year deals with safety Devin McCourty and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.



McCourty, whose presence on the back end of the defense will now be especially important assuming J.C. Jackson doesn’t return to the Patriots, inked a one-year, $9 million contract for his age-35 season. He’s played in New England for each of his 13 NFL seasons.



Meanwhile, the Patriots offered a second-round tender for the restricted free agent Meyers, who led all the team’s receivers in targets last year with 126. The tender would pay Meyers a projected $3.98 million for 2022.

As with Jackson last season, another team could potentially offer Meyers a deal that the Patriots would have to match in order to keep the fourth-year receiver. However, if the Patriots elected to let another team steal Meyers, the signing team would have to send a second-round pick back to New England. With the strength of this year’s draft class at receiver, it’s highly unlikely a team would make such a move for the former undrafted free agent.

Report: Bevy of Pats likely to leave town

Though McCourty and Meyers look to be staying with New England, ESPN’s Patriots beat reporter Mike Reiss says he expects several other New England free agents to be playing for other teams soon.

Reiss wrote Sunday All-Pro cornerback J.C. Jackson and longtime linebacker Dont’a Hightower were the players most likely to be gone when free agency opens this week. Jackson is in line for a large payday after two straight standout seasons with New England, including one as the team’s top cornerback in 2021. The Patriots elected not to use the $17.3 million franchise tag on him and will allow him to test free agency, where he could command more than $15 million per year.

Hightower, who just turned 32 years old, might be phased out of the Patriots’ plans after his age began to show at the end of last season. Reiss mentions the Steelers, who had an interest in him in 2017 and currently employ ex-Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores, as a team that could scoop him up.

Other key losses Reiss suggests could be coming: right tackle Trent Brown, starting linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, and linebacker Jamie Collins among those likely to leave.

Brady un-retires, will reportedly return to Bucs

After saying “never say never” about a possible NFL return, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback finally said what many have been expecting for some time: he’s coming back to football.

Via his Twitter account, Brady announced he will indeed play an NFL season at age 45, saying he’s got “unfinished business” to attend to.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady wrote. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa.”

Speculation was rampant that Brady might un-retire and force himself to another team, but his specific acknowledgment of Tampa Bay seemed to allay those concerns for the present. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians certainly believes Brady will be back in Tampa, reacting with “total excitement” according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.