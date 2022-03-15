Patriots Patriots reportedly trade Shaq Mason to Buccaneers for 5th round pick Mason started 15 games for the Patriots last season. Shaq Mason has been traded to the Buccaneers. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Patriots reportedly traded Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers on Tuesday in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to the Boston Herald‘s Andrew Callahan.

The trade freed up $7 million in cap space for the Patriots, who reportedly have had conversations about acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins but found the cost too expensive prior to trading Mason (it remains to be seen if that calculus changes now).

The return on Mason seemed to catch many off-guard — PFF ranked him the fourth-best guard in the NFL last season.

Mason — who was a fourth-round pick in 2015 and won two Super Bowls with the Patriots — played and started 15 games last season. The Buccaneers reportedly will absorb the remaining $18 million on his contract.

Mason now joins a Buccaneers team with a shot at a Super Bowl ring, particularly with Tom Brady back in the fold. The Buccaneers lost two starting guards this offseason — Alex Cappa left in free agency and Ali Marpet retired.

Mason has played with Brady before from 2015-19, and in 2019, he discussed what it was like when Brady introduced himself.

“Definitely odd,” Mason said. “I mean, who am I coming in here? So, that was definitely weird but it was pretty cool at that time.”

The Patriots now need to replace both of their starting guards after Ted Karras signed with the Bengals in free agency. Karras inked a three-year deal worth $18 million.