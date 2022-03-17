Patriots Matthew Judon continued his humorous free-agent recruiting with tweet at Julio Jones Judon has been tweeting at multiple free agents on the Patriots' behalf. Matthew Judon during a Patriots-Colts game in 2021. AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Patriots have been relatively quiet so far in the NFL offseason, but it hasn’t been for a lack of trying on the part of recruiter-in-chief Matthew Judon.

The New England edge rusher has taken it upon himself to be the team’s personal pitch man to potential free agents on Twitter.

Judon, who signed with the Patriots a year ago in one of 2021’s largest free agent contracts, has been lobbying on his team’s behalf since first tweeting at linebacker Bobby Wagner on March 8.

Other targets have included wide receiver D.J. Chark and safety Tyrann Mathieu. He also tweeted at wide receiver Allen Robinson and defensive end (as well as former Patriot) Chandler Jones.

Jones has since reportedly agreed to a deal with the Raiders, while Chark appears to have a one-year deal with the Lions.

Still, Judon remains undeterred. On Wednesday night, he humorously tweeted at wide receiver Julio Jones with a photo of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones:

Jones, according to ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, is set to be released by the Titans.

The 33-year-old receiver would potentially be a fit for New England. And if Judon’s Twitter presence is any indication, Jones has at least one endorsement inside the Patriots’ locker room.