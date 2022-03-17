Patriots Matthew Slater on Patriots return: ‘I wasn’t going to go anywhere else’ The 10-time Pro Bowler will return to the Patriots for a 15th season in 2022. Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

When considering whether to return for a 15th NFL season, longtime Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater suggested there were two options: staying in New England or retiring.

“The Patriots had to want me back. I wasn’t going to go anywhere else,” the 10-time Pro Bowler told reporters Thursday morning.

Fortunately, it didn’t seem to take much to convince Bill Belichick to bring him back. After a sit-down with the coach, the Patriots re-signed Slater to a one-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $2.62 million.

He comes back alongside several other veterans like Brian Hoyer, Nick Folk, and Devin McCourty in what seems to be an effort to preserve the “Patriot Way” for a still-retooling team.

Slater noted he’s been playing with McCourty, who signed a one-year, $9 million re-up with New England, for 13 years and told McCourty jokingly: “I’m not coming back unless you’re coming back.”

“It’s not just anyone. He’s one of the best men I’ve ever known,” Slater said of McCourty. “He’s been a tremendous example for me to follow both on and off the football field.

“Honestly, at this point in my career, it would be tough playing without him. There are certain guys you just learn to depend on and lean on. He’s one of those guys. I’m thankful that his situation worked out the way it did and mine worked out the way that it did and we get a chance to do this one more year.”

Both players were nearing the end of their NFL careers with Slater turning 37 this season and McCourty soon to be 35. But for now, both are looking toward the present with the Patriots rather than the future. That means improving on a 10-7 season that returned the Patriots to the playoffs while also trying to keep pace in a rapidly improving AFC.

In Slater’s case, his special teams unit, which came under fire at various points in 2021, has some work to do. The veteran said special teams coach Cam Achord, who retained his job despite his unit’s struggles, is “excited to address that stuff and eager to get it right.”

Meanwhile, Achord’s former mentor Joe Judge is back with the Patriots as an offensive assistant. Though Judge won’t work primarily with the special teams, Slater gave the coach a ringing endorsement.

“I love Joe Judge,” Slater said. “I mean, he’s done so much for me, personally, over the course of my career. I wouldn’t still be playing in this league if it wasn’t for Joe. So, I’m excited that he’s back…I know Coach [Judge] is such a dedicated, smart football coach. Whatever he’s asked to do, he’s gonna do it to the best of his ability and he’s gonna be an asset for our football team.”