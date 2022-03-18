Patriots ‘People are leaving you guys in the dust’: Damien Woody questioned the Patriots’ free agent strategy "With New England, are they even a playoff team right now? I don’t know." Damien Woody speaking in an interview at a media event prior to Super Bowl LVI in 2022. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

As an already eventful NFL offseason continues, one former Patriots player can’t help but note New England’s conspicuous lack of activity.

So far, the Patriots have seen a few departures — most notably cornerback J.C. Jackson, who recently agreed to a five-year deal with the Chargers — while also making efforts to retain several other free agents (including safety Devin McCourty and running back James White).

New signings have consisted of versatile running back Ty Montgomery and cornerback Terrance Mitchell. Linebacker Mack Wilson was added in a trade that sent fellow linebacker Chase Winovich to the Browns.

In the eyes of former offensive lineman (now ESPN analyst) Damien Woody, it’s not enough. This is especially true in the context of other moves that have been made both within the Patriots’ division and conference.

Advertisement:

“I would never doubt the genius of Bill [Belichick], but at the same time, ‘Dude, do you see what’s going on in the rest of the AFC?’ It is no joke in this conference,’’ Woody told The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian in a recent interview. “I’m just looking at the Patriots, and I’m like, ‘Bro, what are you doing?’ People are leaving you guys in the dust. What’s going on?

Woody was a part of the Patriots’ first Super Bowl-winning team during the 2001 season, helping New England to a second title two seasons later. He left the Patriots as a free agent to sign with the Lions in 2004 before finishing his career with three seasons in New York with the Jets.

With multiple AFC West teams loading up on talent — most recently Josh McDaniels’s Raiders trading for wide receiver Davante Adams — in addition to high-profile moves coming from New England’s AFC East rivals, Woody sees an unimpressive Patriots roster by comparison.

“When you look at New England now, what’s there to be scared of? Nothing. There’s nothing there to be scared of,” Woody bluntly asserted. “And then you see all of these teams in the AFC, just loading up with elite quarterbacks, elite pass rushers. With New England, are they even a playoff team right now? I don’t know.”