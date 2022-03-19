Patriots Cordarrelle Patterson refutes report that Patriots showed interest in him Patterson reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Falcons on Saturday. Former Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson denied that his old team showed interest in him during free agency. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

A Patriots reunion for Cordarrelle Patterson apparently wasn’t in the cards.

The receiver/running back reportedly agreed to a two-year, $10.5 million contract to stay in Atlanta on Saturday. Moments after the news broke of Patterson’s re-signing, CLNS Media’s Evan Lazar reported that the Patriots “had discussions” with Patterson about coming back to New England, where he played in 2018. However, Lazar added that the Patriots “wouldn’t compete” with the money the Falcons gave Patterson.

But Patterson refuted the report.

“No they did not!!!” Patterson wrote in a tweet replying to Lazar.

No they did not!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) March 19, 2022

Lazar deleted the initial tweet, clarifying that “[The Patriots] make brief inquiries with free agents all the time, which was the case here. But it was minimal. I should’ve worded it differently.”

I deleted my original report on Cordarrelle Patterson and the Pats interest. They make brief inquiries with free agents all the time, which was the case here. But it was minimal. I should’ve worded it differently. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 19, 2022

In a follow-up, Patterson said that his decision to return to Atlanta wasn’t about the money.

“F the money!!! Atl was were I wanted to be at the end of the day!!!” Patterson wrote in a tweet.

Entering Saturday, Patterson was one of the top available free agents left on the market – especially after his career year in 2021. He tied a career-high in receptions (52) while putting up career bests in receiving yards (548), touchdown receptions (five), rushing yards (618), and rushing touchdowns (six).

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Vikings and the Raiders, the Patriots were the first team to regularly deploy Patterson out of the backfield. They got decent results, with Patterson rushing for 228 yards on 42 carries and a touchdown in his lone season in New England.

While the Patriots don’t necessarily have a need at running back, Patterson could have been a solid addition due to what he brings in the receiving game – which they do need to upgrade.

New England hasn’t done much to address their need at receiver, or much of anything at all really, this offseason. They signed running back/receiver/special teamer Ty Montgomery to a two-year deal, but he only had 139 combined receiving and rushing yards last season.