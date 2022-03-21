Patriots Julian Edelman wins the Boston.com bracket to decide Tom Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate Also: Looking at the upsets and close match-ups from the bracket as voted on by Boston.com readers. Tom Brady and Julian Edelman in 2019. Jim Davis /Globe Staff

In the end, after a series of upsets throughout the bracket, it was still a final of the two top seeds: Julian Edelman vs. Rob Gronkowski.

And when voting closed on Monday in Boston.com’s bracket to decide who was Tom Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate, Edelman stood victorious.

With an 80 percent margin, Edelman defeated Gronkowski in the final. It was the end of a winding road for the bracket, which began a week ago.

A few notable upsets occurred, including:

11th seeds Matthew Slater and Logan Mankins upset six seeds Dan Koppen and Nate Solder in the first round

In the Round of 16, each three seed upset the second seed. This meant that James White, Troy Brown, Mike Vrabel, and Richard Seymour defeated Randy Moss, Willie McGinest, Wes Welker, and Matt Light, respectively.

In the Round of 8, each of the No. 1 seeds advanced, except for Ty Law, who was upset by No. 3 seed Troy Brown.

Aside from the upsets, multiple rounds were decided by narrow margins.

Close match-ups included:

5th seed Rodney Harrison squeaked by 4th seeded Devin McCourty in the round of 32 by a 51-49 margin.

Gronkowski barely edged out Adam Vinatieri in a clash of No. 1 seeds in the Round of 4. The tight end also emerged with winning percentage of 51-49.

In the end, Edelman was hardly challenged throughout the bracket rounds. As a truly dominant No. 1 overall seed in the field of 64, he marched through three rounds with more than 90 percent of the vote in his matchup. His closest contest came — not surprisingly — against Gronkowski in the final.