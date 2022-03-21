Julian Edelman wins the Boston.com bracket to decide Tom Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
In the end, after a series of upsets throughout the bracket, it was still a final of the two top seeds: Julian Edelman vs. Rob Gronkowski.
And when voting closed on Monday in Boston.com’s bracket to decide who was Tom Brady’s most valuable Patriots teammate, Edelman stood victorious.
With an 80 percent margin, Edelman defeated Gronkowski in the final. It was the end of a winding road for the bracket, which began a week ago.
A few notable upsets occurred, including:
Aside from the upsets, multiple rounds were decided by narrow margins.
Close match-ups included:
In the end, Edelman was hardly challenged throughout the bracket rounds. As a truly dominant No. 1 overall seed in the field of 64, he marched through three rounds with more than 90 percent of the vote in his matchup. His closest contest came — not surprisingly — against Gronkowski in the final.
Get breaking news and analysis delivered to your inbox during football season.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.