Patriots Patriots bring back Super Bowl XLIX hero Malcolm Butler on two-year deal The cornerback has always insisted he has a good relationship with the Patriots. Malcolm Butler makes the game-winning interception in Super Bowl XLIX. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Cornerback Malcolm Butler left the Patriots on mysterious circumstances — the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, he barely played in Super Bowl LII against the Eagles.

Whatever happened in the days leading up to Super Bowl LII is in the past, it seems — per ESPN, the Patriots and Butler have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million to bring the cornerback home to New England.

Butler signed a five-year deal with the Titans in 2017. He spent three years with the team before he was released in 2020 — a decision he said he understood, even if he was a little surprised.

“This is the NFL, it’s about business,” Butler told reporters. “You know the cap space, they had some trouble with that. I was going to make a ton of money this year if I would have stayed.”

Butler then signed with the Cardinals, but he spent the 2021 season on the reserve/retired list. The Cardinals released him on Feb. 17, allowing Butler to sign with any team.

In 2018, Butler told reporters there was no bad blood between himself and the Patriots.

“I enjoyed my time there, and everything happens for a reason. And I’m still happy, I’m still in the NFL,” Butler said at the time. “I still have great relationships with those guys, so it’s all good.”