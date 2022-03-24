Patriots Patriots’ Nick Folk says he actually prefers kicking in New England weather "In my own weird way, I enjoy being outside and having that little bit of extra element that has to be thought about.” New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) kicks a field goal out of the hold of punter Jake Bailey (7) during the Patriots' NFL wild-card game against the Buffalo Bills. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The unpredictable New England weather has often been something of a hidden advantage for the Patriots over the years, whether it’s meant subjecting warm weather teams to heavy December snow or whipping up swirling wind and rain just in time to befuddle opposing offenses on a game-winning drive.

The sorts of elements kickers, in particular, face in Foxborough, or even in Orchard Park, New York’s howling gale in Week 13 last season, can especially frustrate kickers.

Not newly re-signed Patriots kicker Nick Folk, though. In fact, as he explained to reporters on Thursday afternoon while talking about his return to the team, he actually prefers it.

“I guess in my own sick mind, I do,” he said of kicking outdoors versus kicking in a dome. “It’s kinda fun. There’s always something new… I think at times in a dome you can get lulled to sleep a little bit and you can lose a little of focus, where when you’re outside in the elements you’re really having to focus for the entire three-plus hour period. And I kinda like that. In my own weird way, I enjoy being outside and having that little bit of extra element that has to be thought about.”

Truly, New England has been spoiled with Folk and his particularly Patriots-worthy reliability since he came to Foxborough in 2019. The 37-year-old kicker has made 76 of the 84 kicks (90.5 percent) he has attempted as a member of the Patriots — his most accurate performance with any team to date. He has also connected on 55 kicks in a row inside of 50 yards and currently holds the franchise mark for most consecutive made field goals with 36.

Folk added that other teams pursued him in free agency before he signed his two-year, $5 million contract to come back to New England. But he said he knew he ultimately wanted to end up with the Patriots.

“We had been talking to (the Patriots) the whole time,” Folk said. “I had talked with [special teams coordinator] Cam [Achord] and with Bill [Belichick] a little bit and my agent worked with the back guys there. We kinda knew we wanted to go back and we made sure we exhausted all options at that point. Then once that happened, it was back to the Patriots and we were excited for it. My kids were super excited. They’re ready to come back to the northeast and come to a couple games and watch us win some more.”