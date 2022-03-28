Patriots Patriots reportedly hosting DB Jabrill Peppers for free-agent visit Peppers has nearly 60 games of starting experience in the NFL, can return punts, and has familiarity with current Patriots assistant Joe Judge. New York Giants free safety Jabrill Peppers. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Patriots’ bargain-hunting binge in free agency continues with an intriguing name coming to Foxborough Monday.

New England is reportedly hosting former Cleveland Browns and New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers for a visit, according to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

A former first-round pick of the Browns in 2017, Peppers has started 59 games in his five NFL seasons, with his 2021 campaign cut short after six contests due to a torn ACL. He’s listed as a safety, but he has the speed and athleticism to play in the slot or as a linebacker when needed — something the Patriots love in defensive players.

He also played for former Giants head coach Joe Judge the last two seasons.

Perhaps even more relevant to the team’s current needs, though, the speedy Peppers also returns punts, averaging 8.3 yards per return in his career. With Gunner Olszewski joining the Steelers after being non-tendered by the Patriots, the dynamic Michigan product could come up big as a specialist if healthy.

Peppers likely wouldn’t see the field defensively that much with Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, and Adrian Phillips all likely poised for big snap counts. But having another fast, healthy, and versatile body on defense can’t hurt.

The Patriots also just signed cornerback Malcolm Butler, an old friend of theirs, to a free-agent deal off of one of these visits. If Peppers’s recovery from his knee injury fits a timeline for him to be ready for training camp, there’s reason to believe this could be exactly the kind of low-risk, high-reward signing Bill Belichick loves.