Patriots Patriots reportedly agree to sign Jabrill Peppers The former Giants defensive back will reportedly come to New England on a one-year deal. Jabrill Peppers playing for the Giants in 2021. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Patriots have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent defensive back Jabrill Peppers, according to ESPN reporters Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter.

Peppers, 26, played the 2021 season with the Giants before suffering an ACL tear in October. According to Schefter, Peppers will be “ready for the start of training camp.”

Originally selected 25th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Browns, Peppers was dealt to the Giants in 2019 as part of a major trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

In terms of his skillset, Peppers is a versatile safety who can play in a number of roles on defense. He also has experience on special teams as a returner.

Advertisement:

Prior to his time in the NFL, Peppers was a standout at Michigan. He was named a unanimous All-American in 2016, also winning the Lott Trophy and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year that season.