Patriots Tom Brady calls Bruce Arians ‘smart, tough, and loyal’ as the Buccaneers’ coach retires "You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you." Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady. AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File

After Bruce Arians announced he would step away from coaching to become part of the Buccaneers’ front office, Tom Brady took to Instagram to congratulate the coach with whom he won his seventh Super Bowl.

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team,” Brady wrote. “You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.”

Brady, who announced his own retirement this offseason only to return to the Buccaneers a few weeks later, called Arians “smart, tough, and loyal.”

Advertisement:

“I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true,” Brady wrote. “We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.”

In his announcement, Arians thanked ownership and the community for embracing his family.

“I love football,” Arians said in a statement. “I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition — everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.”

Brady wrote that he was happy for Arians, who will now get a chance to spend more time with his family.

“Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football,” Brady wrote.

“Thanks brotha,” Arians responded, with an emoji of a whiskey glass.