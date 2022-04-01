Patriots fans might not love Julian Edelman’s April Fools’ Day joke

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
With the NFL already in the midst of a wild offseason, Julian Edelman appeared to unleash a surprise of his own.
Except, of course, it’s just an April Fools’ Day joke.
Edelman, who retired from football as a member of the Patriots in 2021, shared an apparent comeback report from his Twitter. Specifically, the announcement claimed that the 35-year-old wide receiver was signing with the Buccaneers.
Since calling time on his NFL career, Edelman has denied ongoing rumors that he would return to playing in order to link up with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.
Since retiring from his on-field time, Edelman has moved into the analyst chair as a member of “Inside the NFL” on Paramount Plus where he has had more time to showcase his best Bill Belichick impression.
