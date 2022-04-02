Patriots Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne react to DeVante Parker trade "Let’s go!!" DeVante Parker, a familiar divisional foe for the Patriots, is making his way up to New England.

The Patriots’ biggest move so far this offseason has their players excited.

New England reportedly traded for Miami wide receiver DeVante Parker on Saturday, giving up a 2023 third-round pick while acquiring a fifth-rounder in the 2022 draft in the process. Quarterback Mac Jones welcomed his newest weapon to the Patriots not long after the news broke.

“Let’s go!! Welcome to NEP! @DeVanteParker11 👀,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Parker was excited to be welcomed by the Patriots’ quarterback.

“Let’s get it big dawg. LFG!!!” Parker wrote back to Jones on Twitter.

Let’s get it big dawg. LFG!!! https://t.co/95lQfbaqHf — DeVante Parker (@DeVanteParker11) April 2, 2022

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne also welcomed in Parker while setting the bar high for the future.

“Yea we finna dominate!!! @DeVanteParker11 super bowl run @MacJones_10 👀,” Bourne wrote on Twitter.

Parker’s agent, Jimmy Gould, also expressed joy in Saturday’s news.

“I am truly grateful to the Dolphins and to Coach Belichick and Bob Kraft in their efforts to make this happen,” Gould said of the trade, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The excitement from Jones and Bourne over Saturday’s trade makes sense. Parker’s been one of the top receivers in the AFC East over the last several seasons and he’s only a couple seasons removed from being one of the league’s top receivers statistically. In 2019, Parker had the fifth-most receiving yards (1,202), the fourth-most receiving touchdowns (nine), and the eighth-best yards per reception (16.7). Among active receivers, Parker ranks 18th in yards per reception (14).

Parker did have a down season in 2021, though. He had 40 receptions for 515 yards and two touchdowns while playing in just 10 games due to a hamstring injury.