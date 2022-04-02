Patriots Patriots are reportedly acquiring star receiver DeVante Parker The former Dolphin has a chance to blossom into the No. 1 option New England has desperately needed. DeVante Parker spent seven years with the Dolphins. Adrian Kraus/AP Photo

It appears the Patriots have found a familiar face and proven weapon to bolster their receiving corps.

The Dolphins are reportedly trading DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter provided the specifics of the trade.

“Parker lands at a perfect place with stability he’s been wanting, while MIA gains financial flexibility,” Rapoport wrote.

Sources: The #Dolphins are trading WR DeVante Parker to the #Patriots in exchange for late-round draft pick compensation.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted that the Patriots are expecting an extra 2023 third-round pick (compensatory) after losing star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

The 29-year-old Parker, who checks in at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, is a big target with elite speed and soft hands. He has 338 catches for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns in 93 games in seven years with the Dolphins, including 40 for 515 and two scores in 10 games this past year.

Parker, who went 14th overall out of Louisville in 2015, has 42 catches for 597 yards and 12 touchdowns against the Patriots. Now New England has one less old foe to worry about within a steadily improving AFC East.

Miami picked up star Tyreek Hill this offseason, which left less room and fewer targets for Parker, and Bill Belichick quickly swooped in to capitalize and fill a void.

His contract calls for him to earn a base salary of $5.65 in 2022 and $5.7 million in 2023. He joins Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, N’Keal Harry, Ty Montgomery, Kristian Wilkerson, Malcolm Perry, and Tre Nixon on the depth chart, but it’s still very possible the Patriots will select a wide receiver or two in the NFL Draft.

Parker will have to prove himself in a new environment, but if all goes according to plan, he has a strong chance to be the legit No. 1 option the Patriots have so desperately needed.

