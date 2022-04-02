Patriots 4 things to know about WR DeVante Parker He combines size and speed like few others. DeVante Parker is reportedly joining the Patriots. Steven Senne/AP Photo

DeVante Parker has spent the last seven seasons facing the Patriots in the AFC East as a member of the Dolphins. Now, it appears he’ll be on the other side whenever they go head to head.

Miami is reportedly trading Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to New England in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

Parker, 29, checks in at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds and is a big target with elite speed and soft hands. He has 338 catches for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns in 93 games in seven years with the Dolphins, including 40 for 515 and 2 TDs in 10 games this past year.

“He’s got a very, very good skill set,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in 2020, per ESPN. “He’s a big athlete that runs well, has good hands, good run-after-the-catch ability, and good quickness for his size. He presents a lot of problems on deep balls.”

Here are four things to know about Parker – whose contract calls for him to earn a base salary of $5.65 in 2022 and $5.7 million in 2023 – and how he could fit in New England:

Trade terms, per source:



Patriots get WR DeVante Parker and a 2022 5th-round pick.



Dolphins get a 2023 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 2, 2022

He was highly coveted out of high school and college.

Parker, the son of Raneca Parker and former Louisville running back Anthony Shelman, was rated Rivals’ fifth-best player from Kentucky in high school. He was highly recruited and chose to stay home and play his college ball at Louisville.

He led the Cardinals in receiving touchdowns each of his first three seasons and would have likely done the same as a senior if a foot injury hadn’t sidelined him for seven games. Parker left tied for the school record holder with 33 career TD receptions.

The Dolphins selected him 14th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He’s put up big numbers in spurts, particularly in 2019.

Parker carved out a role as a rookie in Miami, finishing the season with 26 catches for 494 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 19.0 yards per reception, which stands as the highest total of his career, and established himself as one of the better players from the class right away.

Nobody in the NFL has made more contested catches the past two seasons than DeVante Parker, per Pro Football Focus.



(h/t Miami Herald) pic.twitter.com/S9aZ3K9NNn — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) February 21, 2022

After a few relatively down years, some considered him to be a bust, he responded with by far his best season to date in 2019 (128 receptions, 1,202 yards, and nine touchdowns) – the only year he’s played all 16 games.

For reference, he wasn’t too productive in 2018 (24 catches, 309 yards, and one touchdown in 11 games), but he managed to use the momentum from 2019 to total 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games in 2020. Injuries limited him this past year.

During his time in Miami, the Dolphins have shuffled through plenty of quarterbacks: Ryan Tannehill, Matt Moore, Jay Cutler, Brock Osweiler, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jacoby Brissett.

He has a unique skill set.

Parker is a tough matchup for many teams because of his unique blend of size and speed.

Coming to an endzone near you.



😤 @DeVanteParker11



Next up » #MIAvsNO on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/eJum9Qp7Nu — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 22, 2021

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Parker has the most catches on tight-window throws in the NFL over the past five seasons (69), ahead of Julio Jones (63) and Mike Williams (62).

He’s given the Patriots fits at times over the years, racking up 42 catches for 597 yards and a touchdown in 12 meetings. One of the best games of his career came against New England in 2019, when he outdueled Stephon Gilmore en route to 8 receptions for 137 yards.

With Parker as a deep threat, the Patriots’ hope is that his presence will make life easier for quarterback Mac Jones and fellow wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, and Nelson Agholor.

“He’s a big target on the end of routes in-cuts and crossing routes,” Belichick said in 2020. “He’s strong, can break tackles as a catcher or run player, so he attacks all three levels of the defense.”

He’s dealt with a steady string of injuries.

Parker has always had the talent, skillset, and drive, but injuries have held him back in stretches throughout his career. He played 14, 15, 13, 11, 16, 14, and 10 games in his seven seasons with the Dolphins.

The injuries have varied: quadriceps, shoulder, concussion, hamstring, then shoulder again. Though he’s missed at least some time nearly every year, he’s never missed an extended period of time in the NFL.