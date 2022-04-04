Patriots Ian Rapoport says DeVante Parker pushed hard for trade to Patriots The NFL Network insider reports DeVante Parker "wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots." DeVante Parker catches a pass against the New England Patriots, his new team, in Week 18 of the 2021 season. Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Patriots saw what everyone else did going into the 2022 NFL offseason: as solid as Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry all were in 2021, the offense needed more firepower to help Mac Jones.

Bill Belichick responded this past weekend by trading for Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker, sending a 2023 third-round pick to Miami in exchange for a 2022 fifth-rounder and the big-bodied pass catcher.

Though Parker has struggled with injuries during his seven-year career, he has shown off his massive catch radius and ball skills against the Patriots on a few occasions, including lighting up All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore in Week 17 of the 2019 season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bill Belichick has taken a liking to the 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver “for a long time” and “respected” Parker’s skill set.

Apparently, the feeling was mutual.

“It went the other way, too: DeVante Parker wanted to be a member of the New England Patriots,” Rapoport said on NFL Now Monday afternoon. “He didn’t have a no-trade clause, so he didn’t have the power like that…but from my understanding, he made it very clear that he wanted to be a member of the Patriots.

As soon as [Dolphins] general manager Chris Grier realized that was the best deal they could get, it worked out well for all sides.”

From NFL Now: This weekend, the #Dolphins traded WR DeVante Parker to the #Patriots… with Parker making clear that’s where he wanted to play. pic.twitter.com/Jkg8tbEVBg — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022

That latter part is especially interesting: Miami could have sent Parker anywhere they wanted regardless of his preferences but ended up still trading him within the division because the Patriots made the best offer (which often hasn’t been the case this offseason).

In exchange, Belichick and New England might finally get in Parker what they wanted from N’Keal Harry — who almost certainly will be playing elsewhere this season — when they made Harry a first-round pick in 2019.

Rapoport mentioned the Parker trade should soon become official once the receiver’s physical is complete on Monday.