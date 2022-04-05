Watch: Mac Jones, Patriots’ receivers get offseason workout in

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Even as the talk in the offseason centers around what the Patriots don’t have on offense around Mac Jones, the young quarterback and some of his trusted targets are putting in work to improve.
A post to Kendrick Bourne’s Instagram account Tuesday afternoon showed Jones working out in Florida with several Patriots pass-catchers, including Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and J.J. Taylor.
Though there wasn’t much football action in the Instagram story aside from one downfield throw to Taylor, the video featured a couple of notable images: a beefed-up Meyers, whom Agholor remarks looks like he weighs in “about 225,” and an apparently slimmer Jones.
“The boy Mac getting lean!” Agholor says to Jones, who flexes jokingly toward the camera.
Not shown in the video is newly-acquired receiver DeVante Parker, who just came over from the Miami Dolphins in a trade this past weekend. Undoubtedly, Parker and Jones, who greeted each other on Twitter after the trade, will get some throws in together soon enough.
For now, though, Jones is focusing on working with Bourne and Meyers, his two leading receivers last season, to quiet doubters who place the Patriots’ passing attack well behind that of the Buffalo Bills and the revamped Dolphins.
