Patriots Rob Gronkowski joked about the Patriots during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel "I shouldn't have said that." Rob Gronkowski of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski, who spent nine years in New England with the Patriots, has never been above poking some fun at his former team.

Speaking in an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday, the 32-year-old was asked about the sequence of events in the Buccaneers’ 2021 regular season finale in which Gronkowski asked for Tom Brady’s help in getting one more catch so that he could hit a contract incentive (triggering a million-dollar bonus).

"If I don’t get the seventh catch, I have to go get a real job." 😂



Gronk knew what he had to do in Week 18. @RobGronkowski (via @NFLFilms, @InsidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/Z31xRmqjpP — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2022

After playing the clip from the game in which Gronkowski was mic’d up, Kimmel asked if “that sort of stuff” has happened before (where a player specifically chases a stat in order to hit a bonus).

“Yes, I’ve seen that before, actually,” Gronkowski explained.

“Not with the Patriots, though,” he added, jokingly. “They’ll probably pull you before you hit that bonus there.”

Though the reference drew laughter from both Kimmel and the audience, Gronkowski quickly added that, “I shouldn’t have said that.”

“No, you shouldn’t have said that, but you did say that, and I’m glad you did” Kimmel replied.

Gronkowski also avoided answering whether or not he’s planning to come back for the 2022 season.

Currently a free agent, Gronkowski remains undecided.