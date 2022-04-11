Patriots Mike Krzyzewski discussed what he ‘admires’ about Bill Belichick "There’s a Patriot Way. I totally admire that." Bill Belichick in Dec. 2021. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

As he approaches the half-century mark for years as an NFL coach (and nearly three decades as a head coach), it’s harder than ever to find someone to compare with Bill Belichick.

But as Belichick nears his 70th birthday (April 16), NBC Sports football writer Peter King tried to find one of the only people who might understand a little of what it’s like to be Belichick.

For King, that meant talking with recently retired basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski, who led Duke men’s basketball program to five NCAA titles during his run as coach from 1980-2022, said he finds Belichick’s adaptability a crucial ingredient in his long-term success.

“I can’t get into his head,” Krzyzewski began. “But watching him, it’s incredibly interesting. When somebody says, ‘You’ve been doing this the same way—it’s the same job,’ no, it’s not the same job. I’m adapting; it’s exciting. Like, I’m 75. That happened with USA Basketball later in my life, and I wanted to use what I learned. That’s what I see in Bill from afar. I really admire him and like him.

“Really it’s not about him, it’s about [the players],” Krzyzewski added. “There’s nobody who’s built a better culture in pro sports than him. Right?”

Belichick’s continued exploration of football — even after decades in his role — was a point Krzyzewski focused on.

“I’ve always felt Bill had a curiosity about the game,” he told King. “It wasn’t what he already knew. It was what he was still going to learn and how he was going to use what he knew in the ever-changing environment that he’s in. He’s very adaptive. He’s probably learned to use the talents of the people around him even better.”

And while Krzyzewski was able to build an extremely successful program at Duke over the decades, he “scoffed” at the comparison between doing that at the collegiate level vs. the professional.

“Pro football’s a big business, man. There can be a lot of selfishness,” said Krzyzewski. “[Belichick’s] been able to manage all that. Culture should not be assumed. It needs Miracle-Gro every year, and he’s been able to keep that culture going. There’s a Patriot Way. I totally admire that.”