Patriots Patriots set to host Alabama WR John Metchie for pre-draft visit The star Alabama receiver, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, could provide value as a Day 2 pick if he's on track to return by training camp. Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III. AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

With the NFL Draft just over two weeks away, the Patriots are busy making their final preparations and courting some of their coveted prospects before the selections begin.

One of the team’s visitors this week is a name that should attract some buzz.

Jordan Schultz reported New England is hosting Alabama wide receiver John Metchie for a top-30 prospect visit on Tuesday, a day after the Crimson Tide star visited with the division rival Buffalo Bills.

As of now, Metchie, who is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the SEC title game last year, is viewed as a potential second-round target for the Patriots and one who made it to Foxborough in ESPN reporter Jordan Reid’s most recent mock draft with the No. 54 overall pick.

Advertisement:

Of course, Metchie visiting the Patriots isn’t any assurance the team will draft him. After all, the team gets 30 visits with top prospects before the draft, in addition to local prospect visits.

But the receiver’s appearance in Foxborough is notable because it allows the Patriots to get an in-person glimpse of where Metchie is health-wise as he recovers from his torn ACL.

Metchie told reporters at the NFL Combine he expected to be cleared for football activities by June, which would allow him to fully participate in training camp. If the Patriots believe his recovery is tracking along those lines, it could make selecting him in the second round a real possibility.

Sorting through some old draft stuff and stumbled upon a Mac Jones to John Metchie reel. Plenty of chemistry between these two in Mac's last season at Alabama.



Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC title game. But wouldn't mind it at all for the #Patriots on day two. pic.twitter.com/7INgYa996S — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 20, 2022

A healthy Metchie would be exactly the kind of receiver New England would love: one who can threaten all areas of the field, is a willing blocker in the run game, and has a built-in rapport with quarterback Mac Jones from their days together at Alabama.

Other notable prospects to have visited the Patriots in the past week include Northwestern offensive tackle Trevor Penning, who is expected to be a first-round pick, Houston cornerback Jack Jones, and Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, who could end up as a converted slot receiver.